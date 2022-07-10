Police shoot suspect in Queens: NYPD

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Police shot a suspect in Queens Saturday evening, NYPD officials said.

The shooting happened near 205-14 116th Avenue in the St. Albans area around 6:30 p.m., police said.

The NYPD did not release any other information about the shooting. An update from officials was expected Saturday evening.

This is a breaking news story.

