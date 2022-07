CHICAGO - A man with a Concealed Carry License shot a gunman who fired shots at him late Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the 49-year-old victim was in the parking lot of an East Side restaurant in the 4000 block of E. 106th Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a 19-year-old man armed with a gun got out and opened fire.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO