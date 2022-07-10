ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

North Country airports getting FAA improvement grants

Airports in New York’s North Country are getting $4,435,369 in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration to upgrade themselves in various ways.

Plattsburgh International Airport is getting more than $3,000,000. That money will help pay for runway, taxiway, tarmac and lighting improvements.

Adirondack Regional Airport will receive nearly $1,000,000. The tarmac in Saranac Lake will be repaired with that share of the funding.

Lake Placid Airport is in line for a little less than $200,000. Ticonderoga Municipal Airport will get just over $100,000, and Malone-Dufort Airport will have just under $100,000 in grant money. All three facilities will use their shares for runway projects.

The grants are part of nearly $1 billion going to 85 airports nationwide. This is the first installment in $5 billion of airport spending included in a huge infrastructure bill President Biden signed last year.

