North Country airports getting FAA improvement grants
Airports in New York’s North Country are getting $4,435,369 in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration to upgrade themselves in various ways.
Plattsburgh International Airport is getting more than $3,000,000. That money will help pay for runway, taxiway, tarmac and lighting improvements.
Adirondack Regional Airport will receive nearly $1,000,000. The tarmac in Saranac Lake will be repaired with that share of the funding.
Lake Placid Airport is in line for a little less than $200,000. Ticonderoga Municipal Airport will get just over $100,000, and Malone-Dufort Airport will have just under $100,000 in grant money. All three facilities will use their shares for runway projects.
The grants are part of nearly $1 billion going to 85 airports nationwide. This is the first installment in $5 billion of airport spending included in a huge infrastructure bill President Biden signed last year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.
Comments / 0