Long Beach, CA

Man on Rooftop Shot Dead by Long Beach Police

KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A male suspect was killed today in a shooting involving Long Beach police officers.

The officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 17th Street regarding ``a dispute involving a person with a gun,'' said Officer Paige White of the Long Beach Police Department. Arriving officers spotted a male on a roof with what they believed was a firearm in his hand, she said.

``Officers were attempting to de-escalate the situation, when an officer involved shooting occurred,'' White said. ``The Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and determined the suspect was deceased.'' The male's name and age were not released.

No officers were injured in the incident, she said. Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating the shooting, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

