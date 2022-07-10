A Rescue Labrador Is Helping Combat The Giant African Land Snail Invasion In Florida

Two weeks ago, an invasive species known as the giant African land snail was reported in Pasco County, Florida.

This snail is originally from East Africa, and, in 2011, they were first discovered in Miami, Florida.

The mollusks had been eradicated twice from the state in the past– with the last known snail being recovered in Miami-Dade County late in 2017. But, this year, they are back again.

And while they might look harmless, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is warning residents. The snails are known to carry rat lungworm parasites that can cause meningitis.

According to the CDC, parasitic meningitis can cause symptoms such as headaches, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, photophobia and confusion.

More serious complications can include loss of coordination and muscle control, weakness, coma, paralysis, and death.

In turn, the FDACS has since advised any residents who spot a snail to avoid touching it and contact them as soon as possible.

Moreover, state agriculture officials are also getting a helping hand in eradicating this species from a furry friend.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services; pictured above is Mellon, who is helping to

A rescue Labrador named Mellon is now aiding state efforts by sniffing out the specific species of snail.

Mellon was explicitly trained for this task and is one of the only four Detector Dog Inspection Program pups stationed near Florida.

Now, Mellon is actively surveying Florida properties for the pest.

Aside from the health implications, these snails are also damaging to native U.S. ecosystems. The FDACS has actually coined this species "one of the most damaging snails in the world."

"It consumes at least five hundred different types of plants. These snails could be devastating to Florida agriculture and natural areas as they cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments," the department said.

So, if you spot a snail, remember to stay away. Then, you can contact the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services by emailing DPIHelpline@FDACS.gov.

