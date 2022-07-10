ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

A Rescue Labrador Is Helping Combat The Giant African Land Snail Invasion In Florida

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 3 days ago

Two weeks ago, an invasive species known as the giant African land snail was reported in Pasco County, Florida.

This snail is originally from East Africa, and, in 2011, they were first discovered in Miami, Florida.

The mollusks had been eradicated twice from the state in the past– with the last known snail being recovered in Miami-Dade County late in 2017. But, this year, they are back again.

And while they might look harmless, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is warning residents. The snails are known to carry rat lungworm parasites that can cause meningitis.

According to the CDC, parasitic meningitis can cause symptoms such as headaches, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, photophobia and confusion.

More serious complications can include loss of coordination and muscle control, weakness, coma, paralysis, and death.

In turn, the FDACS has since advised any residents who spot a snail to avoid touching it and contact them as soon as possible.

Moreover, state agriculture officials are also getting a helping hand in eradicating this species from a furry friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6GqY_0gaOQm1Z00
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services; pictured above is Mellon, who is helping to

A rescue Labrador named Mellon is now aiding state efforts by sniffing out the specific species of snail.

Mellon was explicitly trained for this task and is one of the only four Detector Dog Inspection Program pups stationed near Florida.

Now, Mellon is actively surveying Florida properties for the pest.

Aside from the health implications, these snails are also damaging to native U.S. ecosystems. The FDACS has actually coined this species "one of the most damaging snails in the world."

"It consumes at least five hundred different types of plants. These snails could be devastating to Florida agriculture and natural areas as they cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments," the department said.

So, if you spot a snail, remember to stay away. Then, you can contact the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services by emailing DPIHelpline@FDACS.gov.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Sister Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding Because She Got Proposed To At Hers

She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She’s Crushed

This Husband Addressed The Outrageous Comments Often Made About His Disabled Wife

Janitors Are Dishing On Their Best Cleaning Hacks That You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

He Let His Girlfriend Know That He Didn’t Feel Up To Canceling Their Hike So They Could Hang Out And Cuddle All Day, So She Started Crying

She’s Not Going To Take Money Out Of Her Daughter’s College Fund To Help Her Stepdaughter Cover The Costs Of Cancer Treatment

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popular Science

Underneath Florida pines, gophers are getting weird

The southeastern pocket gopher is a fist-sized, chubby cheeked, elusive neighbor, but landscapers (not to mention golf course groundskeepers) in the sandy plains of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida despise the rodent for its tendency to burrow into lawns. “People go to great lengths to kill these things,” says Jack Putz, a forest ecologist at the University of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida woman finds giant iguana in her toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida woman got a late night scare when she found something unexpected in her toilet. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN she stumbled across the uninvited guest when she went to make herself a snack. “I came down last night at 10:30 to make my little treat,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox17.com

Skinny dippers break record in Florida

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — A world record was broken as 769 people plunged into the ocean at Blind Creek Beach on Sunday, wearing nothing but a smile. The Treasure Coast Naturists aimed to beat its original record of 431 skinny dippers—a record which it set last year.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Pasco County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Pasco County, FL
Pets & Animals
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Pasco County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
L. Cane

Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause

Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snails#Land Snail#Invasive Species#Cdc#African#Fdacs#Inspection Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
AL.com

Florida officials warns about flesh-eating bacteria in water

Health officials in Florida are warning residents and visitors about Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacteria that has the potential to cause serious illness. The notice from Florida Department of Health in Escambia County alerted people to the potential for Vibrio in Gulf Coast waters. Vibrio is a bacterium that normally lives in warm, brackish seawater and can infect people when open wounds, cuts or scratches come into direct contact with the water. People can also be exposed by consuming raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Miami-Dade restaurant with rodent issues not ordered shut? Why?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Why aren’t state inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordering places with rodent and roach issues shut in Miami-Dade County?. Seems as though the rules and regulations are not being enforced equally. Last week, rodent issues were found inside Encanto Restaurant...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man finds iguana in toilet for 3rd time in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - For the third time in less than a year, a man said, an iguana has made itself at home in his bathroom. “Every time I walk into the restroom, I open the lid with apprehension, every time,” said Bruce Bleyer. “This is twice in the last week, so it’s happening more and more.”
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy