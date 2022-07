BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man entered a Brooklyn media company June 24 and tied up two employees before robbing the business, police said Monday. The two employees at the Halsey Street business were approached by the suspect about 11:30 a.m., police said. Once inside, the man held the employees at gunpoint, forced their hands behind their backs and then used zip ties to bind them. After the employees were tied up, the man stole a cellphone and about $35,000.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO