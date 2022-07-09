ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Panthers Release Quarterback Following Baker Mayfield Trade

On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially introduced new quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers shipped a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former No. 1 overall pick. With Mayfield on the roster, the Panthers decided it was time for another quarterback to go. According to a statement from...
