Ralph W. Kerr, 60, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, with all his girls by his side at the Cleveland Clinic after a short battle with cancer. Ralph was born on Dec. 2, 1961, in Titusville to Harry T. and Treva L. Morris Kerr. He married Susan L. McGinnis on Sept. 1, 1990.

CENTERVILLE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO