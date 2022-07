CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – News4JAX on Monday obtained the detailed crash report of a six-vehicle crash on I-95 in Camden County that resulted in the deaths of four people. According to jail records from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Burist, 43, faces four counts of attempted vehicular homicide, which the Sheriff’s Office said are expected to be upgraded. He also faces charges of DUI, possession of an open container, possession of marijuana, following too close and making an improper lane change.

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO