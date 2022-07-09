Isaiah Joe stands out again for Sixers in loss to Raptors in Las Vegas

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers opened their Las Vegas slate of the 2022 NBA Summer League against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

The basketball was not pretty for either team, with both teams going on lopsided runs at different points throughout the affair. Toronto went on a 16-0 run in the first quarter; Philadelphia went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter; Toronto outscored Philadelphia 26-7 in the fourth quarter to send the Sixers to a 97-77 defeat.

Third-year wing Isaiah Joe led the Sixers with 24 points in the game. He connected on 7 of his 9 three-point attempts and shot 1-for-5 on two-point baskets.

Here are some observations from the loss.

Isaiah Joe

Joe followed a strong outing in the final game of Philadelphia’s Salt Lake City circuit against the Oklahoma City with another impressive showing on Saturday afternoon.

Most encouraging was Joe’s seeming growth as a playmaker. For the first time, he showed an ability to create offense off the dribble, attacking in transition and swinging the ball across the floor to facilitate the next look.

It was the most complete Joe’s offensive game has looked since being drafted in 2020.

Jaden Springer

The second-year Tennessee product put forth an admirable effort in going right at bigger defenders when he attacked the basket. As vertically athletic as Springer is, he’s not big enough or strong enough yet to finish through contact similar to what he’ll experience at the NBA level. He tends to fade away at the basket instead of exploding into defenders’ chests. As a result, he gets blocked at the rim often.

Charles Bassey

Bassey went to his midrange game for the first time, showcasing a baseline jumper over a like-sized defender. It’s good that Bassey feels comfortable going to that. He’s going to have to find ways to score on stronger matchups who match his size. If he can’t over-power them with physicality, having a jumper to resort to will bail him out of some possessions in which he otherwise has no chance of doing anything.

Trevelin Queen

The surprise signing in the first hour of free agency last week certainly likes to get his shots up. To go along with a couple of airballs, Queen telegraphed passes and failed to beat double-teams to the tune of 6 turnovers. The good news is that he can’t play much worse than that. He’ll ostensibly have a chance to wipe the memory away on Sunday against Brooklyn.

Charlie Brown Jr.

The two-way contractee stopped trying to hijack the Sixers’ offense and, to no surprise, looked much better. He couldn’t cash in on any of his catch-and-shoot looks from deep, but Brown Jr. cut out some of the over-dribbling and navigated the game with the appropriate pace without dominating the ball. That’s much more in line with what his role will be at the NBA level.