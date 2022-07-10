ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

15-year-old bicyclist hit by SUV in Clay County, seriously injured

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
(Florida Highway Patrol)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that a teenage bicyclist was hit by a sports utility vehicle and seriously injured early Saturday afternoon in Clay County.

The crash was reported at 12:10 p.m., on County Road 209 near Ravenwood Dr, south of Green Cove Springs.

According to the Highway Patrol report, a 15-year-old boy from Keystone Heights was riding a bicycle north in the southbound lanes of County Road 209.

When the boy attempted to cross the roadway, he was struck by a Chevrolet Acadia traveling northbound.

The teen has suffered serious injuries troopers stated. A news release from FHP shows that the boy was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old Clay County woman was not injured.

