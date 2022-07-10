Diving into some tunes at Florida underwater music festival

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people spent time this weekend below the waves for a music festival off the Florida Keys listening to The Beatle’s “Yellow Submarine,” the theme to “The Little Mermaid,” and other ocean-themed songs.

Divers and snorkelers, many dressed as mermaids or sea creatures, participated in the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival on Saturday.

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, costumed participants pretend to play faux musical instruments at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Big Pine Key, Fla. Hundreds of divers and snorkelers gathered at Looe Key Reef to listen to a local radio station’s four-hour, commercial-free broadcast piped beneath the sea via special underwater speakers. The broadcast featured public service announcements to promote coral reef conservation. (Mike Papish/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

The songs were played through waterproof speakers dangling from boats floating above the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The festival took place at Looe Key Reef about six miles (10 kilometers) from Big Pine Key. The event at the continental United State’s only living coral barrier reef raised awareness about reef protection.