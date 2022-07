Claims by billionaire Elon Musk about impending “population collapse” have been debunked as being “from outer space”.Population Matters, a UK-based non-profit focused on population research and environment sustainability, investigated almost all of the claims made by Mr Musk on the subject in a report published on Monday.Mr Musk has asserted on multiple occasions that low birth rates would lead to the collapse of “civilisation” – which he has described as his biggest fear.The SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO has also called himself a “rare exception” among billionaires for the number of children he has, with the current estimate at...

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO