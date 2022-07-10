Study Finds That Using These Parenting Techniques Will Help Babies Sleep Longer At Night

Expectant and new parents arguably have no shortage of educational material at their disposal. From podcasts and baby books to in-person parenting classes, new mothers and fathers can select from a wide range of informational formats.

But, the wide range of options can also intimidate some people– making them question what they really need to know, if at all.

But, a recent study conducted by Penn State University has proven that training mothers in specific skills can help newborns sleep more at night.

The study, known as INSIGHT, began in 2012 when researchers began to train two hundred and seventy-nine mothers who had recently welcomed their first child.

The training involved teaching the mothers responsive parenting practices– which require parents to respond to their children in timely, sensitive, and age-appropriate manners based on what their child needs.

While in the study, the participating mothers learned how to deal with common infant behavior, such as alertness, fussiness, drowsiness, and sleep time.

And, when it came to putting their children down, the mothers were given advice about bedtime routines and how to properly respond when babies wake up at night.

The research revealed that children who were parented through the INSIGHT program slept through the night longer.

Additionally, INSIGHT children were more likely to self-soothe and put themselves back to sleep.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Interestingly, the children raised using responsive parenting also had lower body mass indices (BMIs) than the control group children until three years old.

Emily Hohman, an assistant research professor in Penn State's Center for Childhood Obesity Research, explained how parents can get started using responsive parenting habits in their own lives.

First, she recommends setting a bedtime schedule and sticking to it.

"People sometimes think that if they keep their babies awake with them later at night, then the baby will sleep later," Hohman said.

"But the research shows that early establishment of a bedtime between seven and eight o'clock will help babies sleep longer."

"Additionally, your child's bedtime routine should include activities that are optimal for "winding down."

These might consist of a bath, some reading time, or anything else that soothes your child. The important things to avoid are any activities that are overly stimulating.

Finally, to promote self-soothing, the researchers suggest putting your child in bed while they are still half-asleep.

If your child awakes during the night, which is inevitable, Hohman advises parents to use "lighter touch" soothing techniques.

These can include words of reassurance, offering your child a pacifier, or gently touching them.

But, you want to avoid completely picking up your child, rocking, or feeding them unless they remain distressed or appear hungry.

"No one likes to hear their baby cry, and everyone wants to get back to sleep as soon as possible. But a baby can only learn to soothe themselves when they are not being soothed by someone else," Hohman said.

To read the study's complete findings published in the American Academy of Pediatrics, visit the link here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Sister Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding Because She Got Proposed To At Hers

She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She’s Crushed

This Husband Addressed The Outrageous Comments Often Made About His Disabled Wife

Janitors Are Dishing On Their Best Cleaning Hacks That You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

He Let His Girlfriend Know That He Didn’t Feel Up To Canceling Their Hike So They Could Hang Out And Cuddle All Day, So She Started Crying

She’s Not Going To Take Money Out Of Her Daughter’s College Fund To Help Her Stepdaughter Cover The Costs Of Cancer Treatment

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe