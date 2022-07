And the whole automotive market keeps getting turned upside down…. A wise man once said it’s best to face the awful truth of your situation than to lie to yourself that everything is just fine. Well, the automotive industry is in a bad place and has been since the pandemic shutdowns. Plenty of executives seem to be blithely unaware of just how bad things have become. One of the most shocking indicators of where we’re at now is the revelation General Motors is holding onto about 95,000 unfinished vehicles at the end of Q2.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO