Premier League

Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo 'took home a SIX-FIGURE bonus payment just days before he told Man United he wants to leave this summer', with Old Trafford insiders 'raising eyebrows at the timing of his decision to look for a way out'

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo took home a 'six figure' bonus payment just days before he told Manchester United that he wanted to leave this summer, according to reports.

The Sun claim insiders at the club have revealed that the superstar banked the eye-watering figure as soon as the second year of his contract kicked in last month.

His bonus was agreed as part of the deal he signed for his Old Trafford homecoming.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earned a major bonus before dropping his Man United bombshell

A source at the club has told the publication: 'The contracts all renew at the start of July and then the news about Cristiano wanting to leave came out.'

Ronaldo was forced to take a significant hit over his pay after departing Juventus for United, putting pen to paper on terms that reduced his salary by almost 50 per cent.

However, to compensate, United inserted a number of annual bonuses.

The superstar, pictured in the club's new home shirt, banked a six figure figure last month
However, Ronaldo has now told chiefs at Old Trafford that he is keen to leave this summer

It has been insisted by insiders that the handsome sum is not an outright loyalty clause, with image rights and goalscorer bonuses also making up a portion of it.

The figure, though, has led to some raising eyebrows over the timing, The Sun add, with the bombshell over his exit desire coming shortly after the clause was met.

The insider added: 'He's done nothing wrong, but a few people have suggested the timing of it all might not be a coincidence and Ronny [Ronaldo] could have revealed his wish to leave weeks ago.'

United are no strangers to agreeing annual payments, having also thrashed out the same arrangement with former players Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

Erik ten Hag and his players have jetted out to Thailand for the start of their pre-season tour

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has 12 months left on his contract, and his current club continued to stand firm over their stance that he is not for sale.

He has not travelled with his team-mates for their pre-season tour, and Chelsea are understood to be weighing up the prospect of making a sensational swoop for him.

The veteran scored 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions last season, but was regularly criticised for affecting United's style of play and balance.

After enduring a nightmare year, the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
