ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Heat is On

By Josh Wurster
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a picture-perfect day we had outside today. Sunshine, low humidity, warm temperatures, and a gentle breeze. The best part? It all comes back tomorrow! Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than today, otherwise it’s a carbon copy with the coolest numbers on the coast and the...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Some Heat, Wind & Storms

A bit of mugginess moves in today as a gusty southwesterly breeze kicks into high gear, gusting 25-35mph this afternoon. It’ll be a hot one too, with temps approaching 90 near and north and west of Boston, and highs 75-80 near the south coast. Heading to the beach today? The gusty breezes this afternoon will kick up some sand. Make sure that beach umbrella is well anchored in the sand. Most of the day is dry at the coast, with some storms likely in southern Maine/NH Seacoast by 4-5pm, then later farther south.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Hot Next Few Day

7Weather- We’ll go from the low 80s Sunday to the highs near 90º the next few days. Temperatures start in the mid and upper 50s early Monday morning (around 5-6AM), and then we jump into the upper 60s. It’s warm by lunch time in the mid 80s, and then we hit highs into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the afternoon. The Cape is cooler in the mid and upper 70s.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Great Weather Today, Warming Up This Week

7Weather- The nice weather continues today, and then we warm things up this upcoming week. There will be plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low and mid 80s inland and in the mid and upper 70s at the immediate coastline. If you don’t like going to the beach when it’s really hot, then today is the day to go! It will still feel warm with a afternoon full of sun.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Potential for Severe Storms Early in the Week

It’s a beautiful wrap to our weekend, our skies remain clear, we’ve soaked up the sun and our temperatures have been fantastic. We’re watching highs today in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows tonight will drop to the 60s and upper 50s with comfortable air. Our...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
WMUR.com

Severe storms leave impact across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Strong winds from severe storms left an impact across the state on Tuesday. More than 10,000 people were without power around 7 p.m. Tuesday because of the storms. Nearly 2,700 outages were New Hampshire Electric Co-Op customers. There were 6,082 Eversource customers left without power. Unitil was under 400 outages and Liberty had some scattered outages too.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#The Heat Is On#
whdh.com

Investigation continues in Hingham mansion fire

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Hingham spent Tuesday surveying and dousing hotspots where a massive mansion fire burned at Crow’s Point the day before. Only the chimney was left standing after Monday’s fire but was cleared along with other debris as crews investigate the cause of the inferno.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Two Eversource workers hospitalized after transformer explosion in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Eversource workers are expected to survive after an underground transformer exploded in Boston Tuesday night. Firefighters and police closed down Bowdoin Street near the State House where witnesses said they saw and heard the workers get caught in the blast. “There was an explosion, big black...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

What's the Best City in the US? Boston Makes Top 10 in New Ranking

The Hub has made Travel + Leisure's 2022 Top 15 U.S. Cities, landing at 10th place after not placing in the magazine's ranking in recent years. The only New England city to make the list, Boston was helped into ranking thanks in part to its lively and historic sports culture, the magazine said -- one reader called Fenway Park "one of the most beautiful ballparks."
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Seaside mansion in Hingham destroyed in massive fire

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two adults and a child were able to escape a massive fire at a seaside mansion in Hingham. Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said a nanny and child were on the home’s porch when the fire broke out Monday. He said both ran away, then ran back in for a painter who was working on the second floor at the time. All three then made it out safely.
HINGHAM, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston makes list of World’s Best Cities: Where does it rank?

When you think of the best cities in the world, does Boston come to your mind? Well according to Time Out’s latest list, it should. Each year, Time Out does a survey and asks around 20,000 people who live in cities all over the world what they think the best city is. There is several criteria that is looked at when coming up with this list. Included is restaurants, bars, nightlife and museums just to name a few. The goal of the list is to give people places to put on their travel bucket lists. There are 53 cities on this year’s list. Where does Boston rank? #29. People describe Boston as a city that has something for everyone. They also stress that it’s better to visit in the summer because the city is very walkable. The swan boats are mentioned as well as a couple of local bars and eateries like Club Cafe. Now that we know Boston has come in at #29, let’s explore the top 13 cities and places for you to add to your travel bucket list this year.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

71-year old Massachusetts hiker falls from 50′ cliff in New Hampshire

“On July 9th, 2022, the Alton Fire Department was called for an injured hiker on the Precipice path in the Belknap range trail system. At approximately 3:45pm, Harvey Weener, 71, of Newburyport, was rock climbing when he fell down a gully and sustained injuries that left him unable to walk.
GILMANTON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy