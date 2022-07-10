ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

“I wait all year just for the Taste of Buffalo”: Festival returns to the heart of the city

By Hope Winter
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– “This is honestly my favorite festival of the year,” festival-goer James Walters told News 4.

The food. The people. The good times. Everything that Buffalo has missed about the Taste of Buffalo returned to the heart of the city this weekend.

“My favorite part is just seeing everyone come together,” said Luke Baecker, the 2022 Taste of Buffalo Chair. “It’s just about the community coming together.”

Over 40 vendors returned to the event, making it the biggest festival they’ve had since before the pandemic.

For restaurants like Carmine’s, which has been a part of the festival for almost 20 years, they’re excited to see what the weekend will bring back to Buffalo.

“We did it last year and it was probably half the size,” said Alex Jacobbi of Carmine’s. “We’re excited to have it back in full swing.”

From trying something new, like Fried PB&Js, to eating Buffalo favorites like Chiavetta’s chicken, the festival has something on the menu for everyone, including options that won’t break the diets of festival-goers.

“We have worked with all the restaurants and food trucks to create healthy options,” said Melanie Goehle of the Independent Health Foundation. “We have over 40 amazingly delicious items that are also nutritious for us.”

Organizers encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a meal with their neighbors, brining the community back together.

“We want everybody to come down. It’s beautiful weather,” said Luke Baecker. “Come down and support these great restaurants and just support our community.”

wnypapers.com

First Niagara Falls Jazz Fest is Sunday

Organized by Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective & Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective are presenting the first Niagara Falls Jazz Fest, slated for 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Beloved Community Center (lawn), 1710 Calumet Ave, Niagara Falls. This event is a free community concert that highlights “Women in Jazz,” and “reflects on the influential history of jazz and music in Niagara Falls.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wing Fest coming to Highmark Stadium in September

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next National Buffalo Wing Festival is happening at Highmark Stadium on Labor Day Weekend. Specifically, that’s September 3 and 4. Admission this year is once again $20, and that includes parking. Kids younger than eight can get in for free. This event...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Starbucks Unionizes in Western New York

Buffalo made history when the first Starbucks in the country unionized here late last year. Now, another location in Western New York has voted to join their ranks. Starbucks made history in Buffalo back in December of 2021 when the Elmwood Avenue location voted to unionize by a vote of 19-8, becoming the first Starbucks in the entire nation to unionize. Starbucks has over 235,000 employees that work at their over 8,500 locations across the country, and none had ever been part of a union until the Buffalo store broke the mold.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

The Healing Grounds Café and Sanctuary

A community safe haven for the black, brown, and “everybody down.”. It’s funny (and serendipitous) , how some business concepts come to fruition. Take the case of Hy-Deia Jaye Walker and Dan White. Unbeknown to one another, both Hy-Deia and Dan were each considering opening up a holistic café in the former Sweet_ness 7 location at 220 Grant Street. When Hy-Deia called building owner Prish Moran, to tell her about her idea for the café, Prish replied that she had already talked to her business partner, Dan. When Hy-Deia told Prish that she didn’t have a business partner, Prish was surprised, and suggested that the two meet. After an hour-long FaceTime video, Hy-Deia and Dan decided to partner up on the café. And that, my friends, is the future of cooperation in Buffalo.
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo To Reopen

The Tops Markets grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo's Kingsley neighborhood, which has been closed for nearly two months since the act of domestic terror took away ten lives, is planning to reopen soon. During the time the store had been closed, Tops and its parent company Northeast Grocery,...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Lunch Spots You Need To Try

For the first time in a couple of years, offices in Buffalo actually have (gasp!) people in them. People have been steadily transitioning from working from home to mingling with co-workers again. This development has led to the celebratory return of one of the best sentences you could ever hear between 9 and 5…
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Heart, Love & Soul hosting 17th annual recognition dinner

Funding will support food, hospitality & social care programs. Heart, Love & Soul will hold its 17th annual recognition dinner at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Niagara University, with a plated dinner and live auction. The event is a celebration of the achievements of HLS, a hunger relief and social services nonprofit in Niagara Falls, as well as recognizing the organizations and people that have been instrumental in its success.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo, Niagara Aquarium offering discounted admission on Saturday for '716 Day'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "716 Day" is almost here and to celebrate, the Buffalo Zoo and the Aquarium of Niagara both announced special discounts. In honor of 716 Day, the Buffalo Zoo will be offering a special admission price of $7.16 on Saturday, July 16. The zoo will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For anyone who wants to skip the line, tickets can be purchased online here.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: New York Chips

GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Originally a dairy farm located in Wyoming County, the Marquart brothers, Ed and Tom, decided to take over the family business in the 1960s. Rather than continuing to milk cows, though, they started planting some potatoes instead. “Any young farmer who grows potatoes, in their...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Take A Look At The Photos From The Taste Of Buffalo 2022

The first day of America's largest two-day food festival, Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops, was amazing. It was a beautiful day in downtown Buffalo. Of course, if you weren't able to make it out yesterday, you and the fam can enjoy the best food Buffalo has to offer today, Sunday, July 10 from 11 am to 7 pm. There are 40 restaurants and food trucks, five wineries from across New York State, live music, live cooking demonstrations, kids activities and more. The 39th Annual Taste of Buffalo takes place along Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa Street and continuing into Niagara Square.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready! The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Western New York later this week. The clydesdales will be making two stops this weekend: Buffalo and East Aurora. The first will be on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. on Hertel Avenue in the City...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Transit Commons Starbucks unionizes

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York officially has its eighth unionized Starbucks. Workers at the Transit Commons store, near N. French Road in East Amherst, voted to unionize 11 to 1. The group bringing employees together, Starbucks Workers United, says it wasn’t an easy road to get there.
EAST AMHERST, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Get A Free Bubble Tent Setup From Cozy Up Buffalo

Party all day and all night in the bubble tent with your friends and family! Cozy Up Buffalo has created an extraordinary experience for those who are looking for a private, intimate place to host their special event. Whether you want to go on a picnic or have a party, Cozy Up Buffalo will give you that perfect atmosphere. Our bubble fit up to 15 people. We come set it up wherever you want and we bring everything that you need to have the most luxurious experience. from the decor to the furniture, do all of the work so that you can just relax.
BUFFALO, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Buffalo: Top 7 Best Tourist Attraction In Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, located at the east end Lake Erie, is the second-most populated city in New York. It is known for its beautiful historical buildings, such as the Art Deco-style City Hall. Buffalo has seen a huge revitalization in recent years. It now boasts beautiful public spaces along the waterfront and...
BUFFALO, NY
