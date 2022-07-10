Kan. man jailed for alleged battery, attempt to buy sexual relations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals traded their competitive balance pick in the upcoming amateur draft to the Atlanta Braves for a trio of minor league players, including former second-round pick Drew Waters. Unlike regular draft picks, competitive balance selections can be traded provided they are not dealt for cash. The one sent to the Braves is No. 35 overall, which means it comes between Sunday’s first round and the second round. The other two players acquired by the Royals are right-hander Andrew Hoffman, who is 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 starts at Class-A Rome this season, and infielder CJ Alexander, who is hitting .258 at Double-A Mississippi.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO