Atchison County, KS

Kan. man jailed for alleged battery, attempt to buy sexual relations

 3 days ago
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. On July 8,...

Little Apple Post

Police: Kan. man found with life-threatening injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving a man found with life-threatening injuries. Just after 3a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of NE Gordon in Topeka after a call for service of a report of an injured man lying on the ground. Upon...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man admits distributing drugs from Mexico in KC area

KANSAS CITY, KAN.– A Kansas man was sentenced to 12-years in prison for his role in an international drug trafficking ring, according to the United State's Attorney. In April, Jovanny Medina, 24, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. woman hospitalized after violent attack by her son

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man for the alleged attempted murder of his mother. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received information that a 63-year-old woman had arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries to her face, head, and hands, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Girl dies from injuries after pulled from pool at Oceans of Fun

KANSAS CITY —A young girl hospitalized after she was pulled from a pool at Oceans of Fun has died. According to a statement from Cedar Fair Entertainment, the company that owns and operates amusement parks nationwide including Ocean and Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, "On July 5, Oceans of Fun aquatics and safety (EMT) staff, as well as the Kansas City Fire Department, responded to and cared for a young female guest in distress. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Royals trade for minor league players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals traded their competitive balance pick in the upcoming amateur draft to the Atlanta Braves for a trio of minor league players, including former second-round pick Drew Waters. Unlike regular draft picks, competitive balance selections can be traded provided they are not dealt for cash. The one sent to the Braves is No. 35 overall, which means it comes between Sunday’s first round and the second round. The other two players acquired by the Royals are right-hander Andrew Hoffman, who is 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 starts at Class-A Rome this season, and infielder CJ Alexander, who is hitting .258 at Double-A Mississippi.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Greinke throws five scoreless innings in win over the Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals slowed the Cleveland Guardians 5-1. A day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in a 13-1 romp, Greinke and four relievers combined on a five-hitter. Greinke struck out five and walked one in his 222nd career win. In the third inning, Greinke threw his 50,000th career pitch in the majors. Now in his 19th season, the 38-year-old righty became the 17th pitcher to reach that feat since 1988, when pitch count data became available. Justin Verlander is the only other active player to reach the mark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

