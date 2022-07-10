ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Stranger Things’: David Harbour Has an Actor in Mind to Play Young Hopper

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

David Harbour returned to the role of Jim Hopper in Stranger Things Season 4, much to many fans’ delight. Hopper was presumed dead after the events of season 3, but some still held onto the hope that he survived. This theory turned out to be true, though Hopper was in a rough situation in season 4. Stranger Things has only one season left before the end, though the Duffer Brothers have teased that spinoffs are a real possibility. If there was ever a show following a young Jim Hopper, Harbour has an idea of who should play the part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y59TZ_0gaOLDvx00
David Harbour as Jim Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’ | Tina Rowden/Netflix

David Harbour’s role in ‘Stranger Things’ will end with season 5

Stranger Things became a hit when the series first dropped in 2016. Netflix recently released the final episodes of season 4 and now the reality is setting in. Only one season remains until the series is over for good. “I think we’ll [shoot] next year,” David Harbour recently told GQ, speaking about Stranger Things Season 5.

“They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year,” he added. “But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record. The actor also teased that news of spinoff shows will likely follow the series’ end.

David Harbour has an actor in mind to play a young Jim Hopper

“I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned,” Harbour told GQ. “At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me. If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it.”

David Harbour later emailed GQ to suggest an actor who could portray a younger version of Stranger Things‘ Jim Hopper — Jacob Elordi. “He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20,” he added. Elordi is a 25-year-old Australian actor who is known for Netflix’s The Kissing Booth franchise, as well as portraying Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria.

The Duffer Brothers have teased what the ‘Stranger Things’ spinoffs will be about

Still, based on what the Duffer Brothers have said it looks like a prequel series isn’t what they have in mind for a Stranger Things spinoff. During their appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the show’s creators stated that the next series will be “1000% different.”

“It’s not following…I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number. That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different,” they stated.

That makes the idea of a Stranger Things prequel following a young Jim Hopper seem less likely, but very few people know for sure what’s to come.

All episodes of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Breaks Down Why Eddie's Final Scene In Season 4 Was 'Weird' For The Stars To Film

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix. The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things has come to an end with the release of Volume 2, with two episodes with a combined runtime of nearly four hours. Despite an elaborate plan to destroy Vecna for good with Eleven piggy-backing her way into Max's mind to try and save the day, the heroes took some big losses by the end of the finale, including the death of Eddie. Actor Joseph Quinn joined the cast for Season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about his character’s tragic death… and why it was weird for him to film it with co-star Gaten Matarazzo.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Jacob Elordi
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
MOVIES
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Stranger Things#Film Star#The Duffer Brothers#Gq
RadarOnline

'He's Back!' Johnny Depp Fresh-Faced & Smiling After Costume Fitting For His First Movie In 2 Years Following Amber Heard Defamation Win

Johnny Depp won't be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but his movie career is back on track following his defamation win against his ex-wife and assault accuser Amber Heard. Radar has learned that Depp recently completed his costume fitting for his first film role in more than two years. The 59-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Paris airport following his days-long stay and looked noticeably different. Instead of sporting his signature goatee, Depp flaunted his baby smooth skin after a fresh shave.Appearing completely barefaced, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star couldn't wipe the smile away after...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy