ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden aims to 'strengthen a strategic partnership' with Saudi Arabia

By Nicholas Kamm
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTorS_0gaOLC3E00
US President Joe Biden, shown here leaving a church in Delaware on July 9, 2022, said he is seeking to strengthen the US "partnership" with Saudi Arabia /AFP

US President Joe Biden said Saturday he aims to "strengthen a strategic partnership" with Saudi Arabia during a controversial visit there next week, but added that he will hold true to "fundamental American values."

"I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia. My views on human rights are clear and long-standing, and fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad, as they will be during this trip," Biden wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece published Saturday.

While Biden is expected to press for increased Saudi oil production in the hope of taming spiraling fuel costs and inflation at home, his visit signals a shift: an apparent abandoning of efforts to ostracize the kingdom's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, over the horrific murder of a dissident.

As a presidential candidate, Biden said the 2018 murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi -- a Saudi-born US resident known for writing critical articles about the kingdom's rulers for The Washington Post -- had made the country a "pariah."

US intelligence findings released by the Biden administration identified bin Salman, often referred to as MBS, as mastermind of the operation.

Last month Biden had sought to distance himself from the upcoming encounter, stressing to reporters he was going to meet with King Salman and his team.

But the White House confirmed earlier this week that he will meet MBS as part of that larger delegation during the trip.

"As president, it is my job to keep our country strong and secure," the US leader wrote Saturday in the Washington Post.

"We have to counter Russiaâs aggression, put ourselves in the best possible position to outcompete China, and work for greater stability in a consequential region of the world," he continued.

"To do these things, we have to engage directly with countries that can impact those outcomes. Saudi Arabia is one of them, and when I meet with Saudi leaders on Friday, my aim will be to strengthen a strategic partnership going forward that's based on mutual interests and responsibilities, while also holding true to fundamental American values."

Biden will also visit Israel and the West Bank during his July 13-16 trip, which he wrote will "start a new and more promising chapter of America's engagement" in the Middle East.

He said the region was "more stable and secure" than when he took over the US presidency in January 2021, citing in particular recent thaws in relations between Israel and some Arab nations.

"These are promising trends, which the United States can strengthen in a way no other country can," Biden said.

And he touched on the Iran nuclear deal, agreed with world powers in 2015 but abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump three years later.

"My administration will continue to increase diplomatic and economic pressure until Iran is ready to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, as I remain prepared to do," Biden wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Japan's ruling party secures strong win after Abe assassination

Japan's ruling party and partners won enough votes to form a supermajority in an upper house election held just days after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, local media said Monday. The ex-premier's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito strengthened their hold by winning more than 75 of the 125 upper house seats up for grabs, according to national news outlets.
POLITICS
Fox News

Iran again threatens to assassinate Pompeo: 'Live in fear'

Iran is threatening a possible assassination attempt on former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with high-profile Twitter accounts posting inflammatory messages against him. Pompeo, now a Fox News contributor, has been highly critical of Iran both while serving in the Trump administration and after. He was in office when U.S. forces killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, whose daughter is now threatening the former secretary of state.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
PBS NewsHour

China demands U.S. end military ‘collusion’ with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partnership#Iran#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Sri Lanka president seeks seaborne escape after airport standoff

Sri Lanka's president headed to a naval base Tuesday with a view to fleeing his island by ship following a humiliating standoff at the airport, official sources said. The group left the airbase on Tuesday afternoon in two Bell 412 helicopters, an airport source said, bound for the northeastern port of Trincomalee, site of the naval base where Rajapaksa initially took refuge after fleeing his palace on Saturday.
INDIA
AFP

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Humanity's view of the distant cosmos will never be the same. Known as Webb's First Deep Field, it shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, which acts as a gravitational lens, bending light from more distant galaxies behind it towards the observatory, in a cosmic magnification effect.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Toll climbs after deadly eastern strike - The death toll from a Russian missile strike which partially destroyed an apartment building in the town of Chasiv Yar on Sunday rises to 26, as Moscow's forces seek to consolidate their control over the eastern Donbas region.  "26 dead people have been discovered and removed from the rubble" while nine people were recovered alive, the emergency services say in a statement on social media, adding that work is ongoing. Having battled to capture areas of the eastern Lugansk region, Russian troops are now focussing on neighbouring Donetsk as they look to take control of the whole industrial Donbas region.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

70K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy