ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

This Groom's Friend Offered Him Three Thousand Dollars To Change His Wedding Song To "God's Plan" By Drake

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 3 days ago

A twenty-nine-year-old woman is getting married to her fiancé, Terrence, after being together for eight years. They are deeply in love and cannot wait for their wedding, which is scheduled for September.

In fact, they had never even gotten into a serious argument until it came to wedding planning– one specific part of the wedding, that is.

It all started when the woman met Terrence during their college production of the musical Moulin Rouge.

The song "Come What May" is an extremely romantic duet between the two main characters. And, being that they met due to the show, the pair agreed the tune should be their wedding song.

"I feel like it perfectly encapsulates our relationship and how much we love each other," the woman said.

Terrence agreed, and everything was fine until his work buddy, named Ian, got involved. Ian is a thirty-year-old who has a high-level corporate job and even still gets an allowance from his parents.

The friend apparently approached Terrence about pranking his wife during their first dance by changing their song to "God's Plan" by Drake. The catch? Ian would pay Terrence three thousand dollars.

More specifically, Ian wants "Come What May" to play for about thirty seconds. Then, "God's Plan" would cut in right when Drake says the line, "She says do you love me, I tell her only partly. I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry."

Terrence did not want to deceive his wife even though Ian told him to keep it a secret. So, thankfully, the woman found out about the plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oc6FJ_0gaOLAHm00
shchus - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

But, her husband did not have the reaction she expected.

"I thanked him for telling me and started talking about how to confront Ian, but Terrence got sort of quiet. And when I asked him what was wrong, he said we should consider doing it," the woman explained.

Apparently, Terrence thinks that the three thousand dollars would be a great investment for the newlyweds and could also help pay off their honeymoon.

Understandably, though, the woman is pissed off that he would even suggest the possibility.

"I was angry that he would even consider doing it because it would be first, humiliating, and second, Come What May has a lot of meaning to both of us," the woman said.

At the end of the day, she wants her wedding to be about their love– not a prank.

After expressing this to Terrence, though, he became upset and asked for some space. The woman also reached out to her brothers for advice, and they called her unreasonable for not even considering the three grand.

Now, the woman is worried that she may have overreacted.

She recognizes that a first dance is not even close to the most important part of marriage. And she knows how much the money could help them start their life together.

Still, she does not want her wedding to be about a prank.

If you were in the woman's shoes, would you accept the money and do a first dance you are not happy with? Or should the amount of money not matter?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Sister Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding Because She Got Proposed To At Hers

She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She’s Crushed

This Husband Addressed The Outrageous Comments Often Made About His Disabled Wife

Janitors Are Dishing On Their Best Cleaning Hacks That You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

He Let His Girlfriend Know That He Didn’t Feel Up To Canceling Their Hike So They Could Hang Out And Cuddle All Day, So She Started Crying

She’s Not Going To Take Money Out Of Her Daughter’s College Fund To Help Her Stepdaughter Cover The Costs Of Cancer Treatment

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
Daily Mail

Man, 56, who wrongly thought he'd been abandoned on the street as a baby meets his sister who tells him he was 'loved' and that their mother only put him up for adoption because she was struggling financially

This is the emotional moment a man who believed he'd never find any relatives after being wrongly told he was a foundling was reunited with his older sister on Long Lost Family. Martin, 56, who has spent the last 20 years living in the South of France after growing up...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning#Wedding Song
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
PopCrush

New Bride Conned for 10 Months by Husband Who Was Actually a Woman in Disguise

A woman in Indonesia claims she was conned out of thousands of dollars by her new husband after she discovered he was actually a woman who had disguised herself. In documents obtained by The Mirror, the victim, referred to as NA, claims she entered into a relationship with a person claiming to be a man — identified by the initials AA — who she met through online dating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy