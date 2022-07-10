This Groom's Friend Offered Him Three Thousand Dollars To Change His Wedding Song To "God's Plan" By Drake

A twenty-nine-year-old woman is getting married to her fiancé, Terrence, after being together for eight years. They are deeply in love and cannot wait for their wedding, which is scheduled for September.

In fact, they had never even gotten into a serious argument until it came to wedding planning– one specific part of the wedding, that is.

It all started when the woman met Terrence during their college production of the musical Moulin Rouge.

The song "Come What May" is an extremely romantic duet between the two main characters. And, being that they met due to the show, the pair agreed the tune should be their wedding song.

"I feel like it perfectly encapsulates our relationship and how much we love each other," the woman said.

Terrence agreed, and everything was fine until his work buddy, named Ian, got involved. Ian is a thirty-year-old who has a high-level corporate job and even still gets an allowance from his parents.

The friend apparently approached Terrence about pranking his wife during their first dance by changing their song to "God's Plan" by Drake. The catch? Ian would pay Terrence three thousand dollars.

More specifically, Ian wants "Come What May" to play for about thirty seconds. Then, "God's Plan" would cut in right when Drake says the line, "She says do you love me, I tell her only partly. I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry."

Terrence did not want to deceive his wife even though Ian told him to keep it a secret. So, thankfully, the woman found out about the plan.

shchus - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

But, her husband did not have the reaction she expected.

"I thanked him for telling me and started talking about how to confront Ian, but Terrence got sort of quiet. And when I asked him what was wrong, he said we should consider doing it," the woman explained.

Apparently, Terrence thinks that the three thousand dollars would be a great investment for the newlyweds and could also help pay off their honeymoon.

Understandably, though, the woman is pissed off that he would even suggest the possibility.

"I was angry that he would even consider doing it because it would be first, humiliating, and second, Come What May has a lot of meaning to both of us," the woman said.

At the end of the day, she wants her wedding to be about their love– not a prank.

After expressing this to Terrence, though, he became upset and asked for some space. The woman also reached out to her brothers for advice, and they called her unreasonable for not even considering the three grand.

Now, the woman is worried that she may have overreacted.

She recognizes that a first dance is not even close to the most important part of marriage. And she knows how much the money could help them start their life together.

Still, she does not want her wedding to be about a prank.

If you were in the woman's shoes, would you accept the money and do a first dance you are not happy with? Or should the amount of money not matter?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Sister Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding Because She Got Proposed To At Hers

She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She’s Crushed

This Husband Addressed The Outrageous Comments Often Made About His Disabled Wife

Janitors Are Dishing On Their Best Cleaning Hacks That You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

He Let His Girlfriend Know That He Didn’t Feel Up To Canceling Their Hike So They Could Hang Out And Cuddle All Day, So She Started Crying

She’s Not Going To Take Money Out Of Her Daughter’s College Fund To Help Her Stepdaughter Cover The Costs Of Cancer Treatment

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe