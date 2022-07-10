Officers arrest 1 after suspicious fire in Coldwater
COLDWATER, Mich. — The Coldwater Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire after a witness said someone purposefully set a building on fire.
Officers responded to the Blue Angels Motorcycle Club House on Clay Street Friday afternoon.
They identified a possible suspect and vehicle after talking with witnesses, watching security video and collecting physical evidence.
Officers later found and arrested Michael Behringer from Ohio during a traffic stop.
They say he matched the suspect description and they recovered evidence from his car.
Behringer was charged with third-degree arson Saturday.
