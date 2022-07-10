ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers arrest 1 after suspicious fire in Coldwater

By Megan Viecelli
 3 days ago
COLDWATER, Mich. — The Coldwater Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire after a witness said someone purposefully set a building on fire.

Officers responded to the Blue Angels Motorcycle Club House on Clay Street Friday afternoon.

They identified a possible suspect and vehicle after talking with witnesses, watching security video and collecting physical evidence.

Officers later found and arrested Michael Behringer from Ohio during a traffic stop.

They say he matched the suspect description and they recovered evidence from his car.

Behringer was charged with third-degree arson Saturday.

