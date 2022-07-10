ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

No California city cracks Zillow’s top 10 cities for singles

By Aaron Tolentino
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnzA5_0gaOJnaP00

SAN FRANCSICO (KRON) — Are you single living in California and looking for love?

Unfortunately, you might want to move to one of these cities, according to a new study by real-estate marketplace company Zillow released on Friday. The company determined which U.S. cities had the highest rate of singles for their area.

This is how much you need to be considered ‘wealthy’ in SF, survey says

In 2019, roughly four-in-ten or 38% of U.S. adults (ages 25 to 54) were single, which means neither married nor living with a partner, according to Pew Research Center . That number is up from 29% in 1990.

With the growing amount of singles nationwide, Zillow ranked the top destinations in the country to meet others who are also living single. It ranked the 100 largest cities based on factors such the density of singles in an area, available rental listings, and rental affordability for singles.

Based on those factors, Zillow compiled a top 10 list. Wichita, Kansas claimed the top spot of the list, and four of the top 10 cities are in Texas.

Top 10 best metros for singles to move to for love, according to Zillow

  1. Wichita, KS
  2. Austin, TX
  3. Milwaukee, WI
  4. Denver, CO
  5. San Antonio, TX
  6. Houston, TX
  7. Dallas, TX
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. Washington, DC
  10. Boston, MA

“Remote work has opened up housing possibilities all over the country. If untethered from an office, singles can move to places that offer more affordability and a vibrant singles scene. Metro areas like Wichita, where your housing dollar stretches further, are particularly appealing at a time when, nationally, rents are nearly 16% higher than last year.”

Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert

Methodology

Out of the 100 largest U.S. cities Zillow analyzed, the company used four main variables to compile its top 10.

  • Inventory per single means how many rental listings there are in an area for every single person. The places with more inventory for singles scored higher in this category.
  • Share of singles in an area are places that had more singles, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
  • Typical rent price for cities that had lower average rent prices ranked higher in the 100.
  • Sharing of affordable rental listings reflects the share of the market based on the incomes of single individuals, also based on 2020 Census data.

KRON On is streaming news live now

More on methodology can be read here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

No tsunami threat after Easter Island earthquake

PORTLAND ( ) – An earthquake located in the Easter Island region of the Pacific Ocean will not produce tsunami that will reach the west coast, according to the National Weather Service. The warning posted to Twitter on Tuesday confirmed that a tsunami is not expected to hit the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

San Diego gas prices slightly lower than California average

Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Washington Dc#U S Census Bureau#Living Single#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Pew Research Center#Tx
FOX 5 San Diego

California Capitol lawn no longer being watered

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The lawns at the California Capitol are no longer being watered as water conservation was taken up a notch. Emergency water conservation regulations were enacted by the California State Water Resources Control Board, and they went into effect on June 10. The regulations prohibit ornamental or non-functional grass at commercial, industrial and institutional properties from being watered.
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

NO ROOM IN THE ICU FOR CENTRAL CALIFORNIANS; SOUTHERN CA ICU AVAILABILITY DROPS TO 5.3%

December 13, 2020 (California) – The San Joaquin Valley region in Central California, comprised of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, had zero available ICU beds, as of Saturday, 16 days after Thanksgiving. Only one day prior, according to the California Department of Public Health, that figure had been 4.5%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
FOX 5 San Diego

Florida man tries to flee deputies on riding lawn mower

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man faces several charges after deputies used a taser to stop him as he fled on a riding lawn mower Saturday morning. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Dusty Mobley was not as successful as his previous attempts to evade authorities when he put a John Deere riding lawn mower into high gear in an attempt to outrun pursuing deputies.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WPFO

Driver arrested following chase with deputies in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a chase with deputies throughout California during rush hour traffic, according to authorities. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a man sped away from deputies Wednesday late afternoon near Ashlan and Highway 99 and made his way...
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy