Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Wander Franco leaves game against Reds with right hand, wrist discomfort

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Jul 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) reacts after a fielding error against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Fenway Park. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco left Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after his first at-bat with hand and wrist discomfort.

Franco was in noticeable pain after fouling a pitch off from Reds' starter Hunter Greene in the top half of the first inning. He'd later strike out looking to end the at-bat, leaving the game shortly after that.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Franco won't play on Sunday and will be evaluated Monday by team hand specialist Dr. Doug Carlan.

Franco recently returned from the IL on June 26, missing nearly a month with a quadriceps strain.

The 21-year-old is batting .261./.309/.398 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 57 games.

Franco made his major league debut last season, batting .288/.347/.463 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs in 70 games.

The Rays are in a tight race for second place in the AL East and now may be without Franco for the time being.

They currently hold a 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox for second, while the Toronto Blue Jays trail by just a game and the surging Baltimore Orioles sit 4.5 games back.

#The Cincinnati Reds#The Tampa Bay Times#The Boston Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays#Baltimore Orioles
