Dozens mourn the loss of a 17-year-old girl and her 15-year-old cousin who were fatally shot by a man who then took his own life near Cottonwood Mall. This year has had five double homicides so far, a sharp increase from 2021, which had one double homicide and a triple homicide, and is on another record-setting course. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO