Long Beach, CA

Suspect on rooftop shot dead by Long Beach police officers

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Suspect on rooftop shot dead by Long Beach police officers

Police said the suspect had reportedly kidnapped, assaulted, and tried to carjack a victim prior to officers arriving on scene.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was killed Saturday in a shooting involving Long Beach police officers.

The officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 17th Street regarding a dispute involving a person with a gun, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers spotted a man on a roof with what they believed was a firearm in his hand, she said.

"Officers were attempting to de-escalate the situation, when an officer involved shooting occurred,'' White said. "The Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and determined the suspect was deceased.''

The man - who was described only as being in his 30s or 40s - refused to put his firearm down, according to police.

They said after about 20 minutes, the man pointed the firearm at officers, which resulted in officers discharging their handguns and an AR-15 patrol rifle.

According to police, the suspect had reportedly kidnapped, physically assaulted, and attempted to carjack a victim prior to officers arriving on scene.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital. No officers were injured during the shooting and the suspect's name was not immediately released.

A firearm was recovered on scene, according to police.

Investigators said LBPD is in the process of reviewing body camera footage.

"As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the Department will be conducting a full and thorough multi-level review of the incident," said police in a statement. "The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa or Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or texting TIPLA and your tip information to 274637 (CRIMES).

