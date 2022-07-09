ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona has a new ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ ban on filming cops up close

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020SaB_0gaOJUlU00
An unidentified Tempe police officer discharges pepper spray at protesters who were following his orders to back up. The incident took place at a “Chalk Walk” protest outside Tempe Marketplace on June 27, 2020.( Screenshot via Lisa Vu | Instagram)

PHOENIX – Arizonans who are within eight feet of a police officer while filming them can be thrown in jail for up to 30 days under a new law that Gov. Doug Ducey signed this week.

Whether it stays on the books will be up to the courts, said a Phoenix attorney.

“It’s blatantly unconstitutional,” First Amendment attorney Dan Barr told the Arizona Mirror. “There are already laws that prevent police from hindering police or interfering with police in their duties.”

Barr said he expects the bill to be struck down when it is challenged in court, either by someone outright challenging the law itself or by someone who has been prosecuted under the law who challenges it.

The bill originally restricted filming within 15 feet of police officers. But its sponsor, Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, amended it to eight feet to mirror a Supreme Court ruling regarding the distance protesters could be from abortion clinics.

The new law allows officers to determine if a person is “interfering” with “law enforcement activity” when a person is recording inside an enclosed space, even if they are within the eight- foot limit and the law expressly states that the law does “not establish a right or authorize any person to make a video recording of law enforcement activity.”

The law defines “law enforcement activity” as questioning a suspicious person, conducting an arrest, issuing a summons or enforcing the law or “handling an emotionally disturbed or disorderly person who is exhibiting abnormal behavior.”

The law does allow for occupants of a vehicle to record interactions with police and the subject of a law enforcement action to film their encounter, including being searched, having a field sobriety test taken or being handcuffed.

Kavanagh said he initially got the idea to run the bill because he had seen stories of “groups” of people going around filming police. He said the legislation didn’t originate with any police union or advocacy group, though he later told ABC15 the idea came from a Tucson cop.

“This has a chill on First Amendment rights on journalists to do their jobs,” Barr said. “It gives a weapon to the cops to tell journalists, ‘Turn off your cameras.’”

Filming of police has played an integral role in helping journalists and researchers learn the breadth of how law enforcement use “cover charges” to justify the use of excessive force.

The term is often used by defense attorneys to describe the charges used by police to cover up bad behavior or explain away the use of excessive force. In Chicago, it was found that two out of every three times the Chicago Police Department used force since 2004, they arrested the person on one of these types of charges. And a 2021 ProPublica investigation found in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, 73% of the time someone was arrested on a “cover charge” alone, they were Black.

“When the legislature and the governor pass such laws, I wish they were liable for the attorney fees that were spent to strike down such laws,” Barr lamented.

Barr suggested that those who plan to protest or film police should continue to do so, but make sure to heed the warning of officers. The new law states officers have to give a verbal warning to people in violation of the eight-foot rule.

This article was first published by the Arizona Mirror, part of the States Newsroom network of news bureaus that includes the Louisiana Illuminator.

Jesse Rowin
3d ago

Another attack on Rights from the Arizona GOP. Constitutional 4th amendment. VOTE 💙 Everyone, the Police included should document interactions for accountability.

Reply(5)
11
Eugene Bidwell
2d ago

This has nothing to do about being in your own personal space this is about onlookers crowding investigation area. I see no problem with 8 feet you can zoom in and you can hear just fine.

Reply
5
Regina D Murrieta
3d ago

8ft isn't far away you can still see everything going on. plus there is such a thing called zoom. 8ft away and zoomed in... would be like you being up close and personal and up in the business... they never said you couldn't.. now idk how that works for when people get pulled over, since the cops are usually all up in your personal space in your car. so I would say everyone should get dashcams then... boom problem solved

Reply
3
 

Washington Examiner

New Arizona law flagrantly attacks freedom of speech

When the Minneapolis Police Department’s initial statement grossly misrepresented the killing of George Floyd, it was videos filmed by bystanders that showed what had happened. The lesson is clear: Recording encounters with law enforcement can be necessary for holding officers accountable when they overstep their bounds. But if you...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Federal judge blocks Arizona's 'personhood' abortion law

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Monday blocked a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes. U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes said in his written ruling that the groups that sued to block the law are right — it is “anyone’s guess,” as the state acknowledged, what criminal laws abortion providers may be breaking if they perform otherwise-legal abortions. “And that is the problem,” Rayes wrote. “When the punitive and regulatory weight of the entire Arizona code is involved, Plaintiffs should not have to guess at whether their conduct is on the right or the wrong side of the law.” Rayes agreed with the challengers that the law appears to be unconstitutionally vague.
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana abortion ban blocked once again by judge pending Monday hearing

Louisiana officials have once again been restrained from enforcing the state’s stringent abortion ban, this time by a state judge in Baton Rouge. Judge Don Johnson issued the temporary restraining order Tuesday in 19th Judicial District Court, prohibiting Attorney General Jeff Landry and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Courtney Phillips from enforcing the state’s abortion ban. The law prohibits abortion in all cases except to save the life of the mother or if the fetus has a condition incompatible with life outside the womb.
LOUISIANA STATE
AZFamily

Kari Lake picks up endorsement for governor from ex-county sheriff Joe Arpaio

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake has a new supporter backing her ahead of the August primary election. Lake announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has endorsed her with three weeks left in the race. “Sheriff Joe knows the damage out-of-control crime and immigration can do to this state. I won’t back down in my fight to secure our border and defend Arizona. They called Joe, “America’s Toughest Sheriff.” I will be its toughest governor,” Lake tweeted.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
