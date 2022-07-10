ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After No Classmates Signed This 6th Grade Boy's Yearbook, Paul Rudd Reached Out To Save The Day

The last day of sixth grade should be filled with smiles and laughter. But, one mom from Henderson, Colorado, was crushed.

Cassandra Cooper was horrified to learn that after her twelve-year-old son, Brody, asked all of the kids in his class to sign his yearbook, most of the children denied him.

Instead, Brody returned home with just a few signatures inside– two from classmates, two from teachers, and one from himself.

"Hope you make some more friends," Brody wrote inside.

This broke Cassandra's heart, and she shared the story on Facebook in hopes of reiterating the importance of being kind to others.

"My poor son. It does not seem like it's getting any better. My heart is shattered. Teach your kids kindness," she wrote in a post.

People from around the Colorado community shared their upset and reassured Brody that he is a very special young man.

And miraculously, Brody's story was noticed and began to be picked up by local and national news outlets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F87hc_0gaOJGeY00
Facebook; pictured above is Brody's yearbook that Cassandra snapped a photo of

Soon after, something amazing happened. Paul Rudd– the fifty-three-year-old actor known for his roles in Avengers and Ghostbusters– reached out to Cassandra and Brody.

"Brody got to talk to Paul Rudd! ANT-MAN!!!" Cassandra began in another Facebook update, "Is this real life?! Brody was so excited!"

The ecstatic mom also shared a clip from the video chat between Brody and Paul. Paul immediately said how much Brody reminded him of himself.

"You sound like my kind of guy– you like chess, fencing, dinosaurs, am I right?" Paul said, "I am very excited that I get to meet you."

Cassandra and Brody could not believe it.

"Shout out to Paul Rudd and his sister, Mandi, for reaching out and setting this up. You truly made Brody so happy! My heart is so full right now!" Cassandra wrote on Facebook.

But, Paul's kindness did not stop there. About a week later, Brody received a package from the Ant-Man himself.

"Dear Brody, it was great talking to you the other day. It is important to remember that even when life is tough, things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is– me being one of them!" Paul began in a card.

"I cannot wait to see all the amazing things you are going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul," he finished.

The heartfelt card was delivered alongside an Ant-Man helmet with yet another signed message on the front.

"To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!" it reads, followed by Paul's autograph.

Plus, Brody even got Paul's phone number. How rad!

Cassandra updated the Facebook community about the gift and received over a thousand likes. Moreover, Paul's act of kindness has set off a ripple effect in the community.

Now, children from other elementary schools are sending Paul cards. And major companies such as GoPro and CVS have also sent Brody goodies for his summer vacation.

So while what happened to Brody in his own classroom is never okay, it is inspiring to see how, nationwide, the community has rallied to show young Brody just how special he is.

To view Cassandra's original Facebook post, you can visit the link here.

Comments / 0

 

