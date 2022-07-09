ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Special haul quieting concerns about Clemson's defensive line recruiting

By Sam Neumann, Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQd4e_0gaOJFlp00

After Peter Woods committed to Clemson on Friday night, the number of reactions his commitment generated on social media said a lot about how big a deal it is that the Tigers were able to beat out Alabama for the five-star defensive lineman from the Crimson Tide’s backyard.

If you scrolled through Twitter after Woods announced his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program during a commitment ceremony at his high school, you know the bird app was really buzzing with a slew of posts about the Tigers’ addition of the Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) star.

And rightfully so. Woods represents a major coup for Swinney and Clemson, which bested Saban and Bama to get the blue-chip recruit who ranks as the nation’s No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

With Woods now on board, Clemson’s 2023 class currently checks in at No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings behind only Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively.

Nearly a third of the total commits (five of 17) in Clemson’s 2023 class are defensive linemen, with Woods joining Vic Burley, AJ Hoffler, David Ojiegbe and Stephiylan Green in the class.

It’s certainly a special group that defensive tackles coach Nick Eason and ends coach Lemanski Hall have helped the Tigers put together, hoping to mitigate the losses that will come from those respective position groups following the 2022 season.

Woods and Burley are both ranked as top-50 national prospects regardless of position per the 247Sports Composite, while Hoffler, Ojiegbe and Green are all highly regarded as well as top-215 national recruits according to at least one service or another.

You have to look back a few cycles to find the last time Clemson brought in as touted a bunch of defensive linemen as this group — the 2020 class which featured Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, now a pair of projected top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with a couple of former top-100 national prospects in Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams.

Of course, Clemson has consistently recruited at a high level with defensive linemen, and that has led to the Tigers fielding high-caliber units like the Power Rangers with Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, and the one Clemson fans will get to enjoy watching this season in The Avengers with Bresee, Murphy, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry and Tyler Davis among others.

But if you ask Clemson’s new five-star commitment, is the future of the Tigers’ defensive line even brighter with the group coming in as part of the 2023 class?

“This is about to be the best d-line group that you will ever see,” Woods told The Clemson Insider. “We’re gonna come in and we’re gonna work. We’re all on the same page and we’re ready to grind. We’re gonna be the best ones.”

Prior to this cycle, Clemson’s coaching staff took a lot of heat after missing out on several top targets in the class of 2022.

The groans only continued after Jihaad Campbell elected to walk back his verbal pledge just a few days before the early signing period. Campbell, who is now enrolled at the University of Alabama, decommitted from Clemson after Brent Venables left for Oklahoma.

Even before Todd Bates followed Venables to Norman, he wasn’t able to secure any defensive tackles in the 2022 class. While Clemson certainly had more spots for the current rising senior class, Bates was only able to secure a commitment from Payton Page in an 18-month period.

Enter Eason.

Even after he left his post at Auburn University, Eason never stopped recruiting Caden Story. It wasn’t too long thereafter that the four-star defensive tackle out of Lannett (Ala.) followed his lead recruiter to Tiger Town.

Eason didn’t let up after Story.

No, he was only getting started and starting his own story — no pun intended — as a recruiter at Clemson. Adding players like Burley, Green and now Woods only proves that notion and helps put the cherry on top of a star-studded class.

Adding top talent to the defensive line has always been important to a program that dons the moniker “DLU.”

Those who were worried about Clemson’s defensive line recruiting might have to walk back some of their early frustrations, as the Tigers have quickly and not so quietly added one of the top defensive line hauls in the country to their 2023 class.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Stephiylan Green (@stephiylan) on Twitter.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabaster, AL
Sports
City
Alabaster, AL
Alabaster, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Alabaster, AL
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
Outsider.com

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Despised Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s ‘Childish and Immature’ Behavior

It’s no secret the relationship between Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns has soured beyond repair. The former first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft and the team that selected him grew apart once Cleveland opted to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. But as both sides move on following a deal that sent Mayfield to Carolina, the bittersweet ending isn’t complete.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Nick Eason
FanSided

Alabama Football: Tide will blowout, cruise by and prevail

It is almost crazy to predict an Alabama football undefeated season. Nick Saban has had just two undefeated seasons at Alabama, in 2009 and 2020 when the Tide played a shortened schedule. The last Alabama Football undefeated season before 2009 was in 1992, with Gene Stallings’ National Champions. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Georgia Bulldogs shockingly jump up in 2023 CFB recruiting rankings with Notre Dame remaining king

The Georgia Bulldogs have made a significant leap up the Class of 2023 recruitment rankings. Having previously been on the edge of the top 10 in terms of the strength of their 2023 recruitment class, the Bulldogs saw themselves shoot all the way up to No. 7 in the nation in the latest rankings update. […] The post Georgia Bulldogs shockingly jump up in 2023 CFB recruiting rankings with Notre Dame remaining king appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Auburn University#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Tigers#The Thompson High School#Swinney And Clemson#Notre Dame#Ohio State
Yardbarker

Why Alabama five-star chose Clemson over Crimson

The Clemson Tigers have secured their second five-star commit out of Alabama in the class of 2023, defensive lineman Peter Woods. He chose the Tigers over Alabama’s own Crimson Tide as well as two other finalists, Jackson State and Florida. One of the Best. Woods is ranked as the...
CLEMSON, SC
MountaineerMaven

Two Routes for the Big 12 to Reach 20 Members

A year ago the Big 12 Conference was on life support as Oklahoma and Texas agreed to join forces with the SEC in the near future. With the only two big brands set to leave the conference, the Big 12 had to act quickly and did so by adding BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Lands Commitment From Nation's No. 9 QB

Alabama may have lost the Arch Manning sweepstakes, but the Crimson Tide won't be lacking for elite quarterback talent in their 2023 recruiting class. On Monday, 2023 four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan announced that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He told the media that Alabama beat out Stanford and South Carolina for his signature.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy