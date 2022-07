California Highway Patrol officers reported two men were killed Monday in a head-on collision involving two big rigs on Interstate 5, south of Twisselman Road. Officers with the Buttonwillow area office said the driver of a 2014 Freightliner in the northbound lanes veered across the road for an unknown reason around 3:25 a.m. and struck a 2009 Kenworth that was heading south in the southbound lanes.

BUTTONWILLOW, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO