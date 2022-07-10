ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry Punts Away Grizzlies Ball Given by Fan

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago


Fresh off a NBA title, Steph Curry has been enjoying time with his family while also taking up the golf course in the 2022 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe.

Curry, who finished the first round tied for 10th in the tournament with 16 points on Friday, participated in the second round on Saturday when he encountered a pretty funny moment.

As he was walking on the course, a patron in the crowd threw a small ball at him. Curry, who was initially unaware what was plastered on the ball, realized that it was a Grizzlies’ ball. The face of the four-time NBA champion was stunned.

In return, with a grin and pure laughter on his face, Curry decided to punt the ball. Take a look.

Memphis and Golden State have become of the most electrifying and fiercest rivalries in the NBA’s Western Conference, stemming from the Grizzlies eliminating a limited Warriors’ team in the 2021 play-in tournament led by star Ja Morant.

While the two teams battled throughout the 2021-22 regular season, the Warriors earned the last laugh in the playoffs when they eliminated the Grizzlies from the Western Conference semifinals through six games. Curry finished that contest with 29 points that included converting six three pointers.

There is a mutual respect between the Warriors and the Grizzlies. However, Steph was not about to carry a Grizzlies’ ball around with him on the golf course.

