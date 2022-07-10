Ramirez, rookie Jones homer, Guardians rout Royals 13-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chad Pinder hit a grand slam during an eight-run 12th inning and the Oakland Athletics overcame another homer by Corey Seager to beat the Texas Rangers 14-7 Tuesday night. Pinder was Texas’ automatic runner to open the 12th and scored on Vimael Machin’s sacrifice fly off Dennis Santana (3-4). Three more runs scored before Pinder came to bat with the bases loaded, and he hit the first pitch from Kolby Allard into the left-field seats to make it 14-6. “We did our best to come back last night,” Oakland’s Sean Murphy said of a six-run A’s rally that fell short in Monday’s game. “We did it again tonight. Everybody contributed tonight. Everybody goes home feeling good.” Dermis Garcia had an RBI double during the inning for his first major league hit. Ramon Laureano also had an RBI single, and Elvis Andrus drew a bases-loaded walk.

