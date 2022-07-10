ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, NC

Obituary for Ksenia Anna Manzo

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKsenia Anna Manzo, 18, passed away on July, 7, 2022. Ksenia was born in Tver, Russia on October 20, 2003. She grew up in Laurel Hill and Aberdeen, NC. She graduated Valedictorian from Father Vincent Capadanno High School on May 20, 2022. She was accepted into Central Carolina Community College...

Obituary for Jane Brock Weatherly

Jane Brock Weatherly, 84, of the Sandhills area, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House on Thursday, July 7th. Born in Magnolia, Mississippi, on June 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James Price Brock and Norma Jane Schilling Brock. Jane was raised the daughter of a Baptist minister and always kept her church as her home. After her high school graduation, she attended Blue Mountain College where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Music. After teaching middle school music in Mississippi, she went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Christian Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. After her post-graduate work, Jane worked as the director of the Baptist Student Union at Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Obituary for Sandra Jean Van Pelt of Carthage

Sandra Jean Van Pelt, age 71, of Carthage, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Brown officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
CARTHAGE, NC
Obituary for Jerry Wayne Needham of Carthage

Jerry Wayne Needham, 72, of Carthage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Jerry was a native of Moore County. He served his country in the National Guard Reserves Armor Division. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and pa. Jerry was the son of late James (Jim) Calvin...
CARTHAGE, NC
Obituary for Joyce Blackman Faulkner of Carthage

Joyce Blackman Faulkner, age 64 of Carthage, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 6 until 8. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at...
CARTHAGE, NC
Obituary for Angelina Jacobson Stitely of Pinehurst

Angelina Jacobson Stitely, 78, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, July 8, at First Health Hospice House with her family by her side after a long and courageously fought battle with cancer. There is much to say about our Angel, and the outpouring of kind thoughts shortly after her passing all...
PINEHURST, NC
Flyers Fun Rock & Run 5K Sept. 17

5K Trail Run starting on the Sandhills Community College campus and winding through the beautiful Southern Pines Reservoir Park. The course is officially certified by the USATF (Certificate #NC22019BDS). This event will be professionally timed by GateCity Race Timing. Pre-race warm-up led by Burn Boot Camp. Pre- and post-race massages...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Moore Teacher Write-Ups: Erica Hammond

Erica Hammond has always loved children and has always been passionate about them. Her mom worked as a teacher’s assistant for many years, so it was only natural that she would become a teacher. Hammond teaches third grade at West End Elementary School and is known as Schmom (school...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Christmas For Moore to host information session

Christmas For Moore, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving residents of Moore County in need during the holiday season, is celebrating Christmas in July with its first information session. The group invites all who may be interested in volunteering or learning more about the program to register to attend on Saturday, July 30 at The Village Chapel Care Cottage, located at 55 Community Road, Pinehurst, from 9:30-11 a.m.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Driver flees during traffic stop in Westmoore

A driver fled the scene while deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over in the Westmoore area. “On June 30, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 2100 block of NC Highway 705 in Westmoore,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory. “During the traffic stop, the vehicle fled, and deputies pursued the vehicle. Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped in the 200 block of Longleaf Church Road in Westmoore.”
MOORE COUNTY, NC

