Obituary for Ksenia Anna Manzo

Jane Brock Weatherly, 84, of the Sandhills area, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House on Thursday, July 7th. Born in Magnolia, Mississippi, on June 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James Price Brock and Norma Jane Schilling Brock. Jane was raised the daughter of a Baptist minister and always kept her church as her home. After her high school graduation, she attended Blue Mountain College where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Music. After teaching middle school music in Mississippi, she went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Christian Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. After her post-graduate work, Jane worked as the director of the Baptist Student Union at Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO