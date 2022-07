SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Logan Webb struck out eight in six scoreless innings and the Giants routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Tuesday night. Joey Bart and Yermín Mercedes also connected off Dallas Keuchel, sending the former AL Cy Young winner to his seventh loss in nine decisions. Giants outfielder Luis González pitched the ninth and allowed two singles. It’s the fourth time this season that manager Gabe Kapler has used Gonzalez in relief. Webb (8-4) pitched around traffic in nearly every inning and had two walks in beating Arizona for the third time in four starts. Webb allowed five hits and ended his night on a comebacker by Carson Kelly to end the sixth with two on.

