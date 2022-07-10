ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

South Carolina deputy fired following DUI arrest

By Robert Cox, Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Deputy Sheriff was terminated Friday morning following an arrest for DUI.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, identified as Austin Taylor, was not in an on-duty status when the incident took place.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a trooper pulled over Taylor’s vehicle near the corner of Welcome Road and Hembree Road.

Taylor was arrested and charged with DUI and Open Container, according to Highway Patrol.

Taylor was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and later released.

