ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned indoor room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Avoyelles, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Avoyelles; Rapides; Vernon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For today, heat index values up to 109 are expected. For Wednesday, heat index values up to 110 are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For today`s Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Houston, Madison and Walker Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy