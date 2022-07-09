ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Linn-Mar extinguishes Waterloo East 10-0 in substate quarterfinals

By Jack Lido
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Only zeroes were on the board...

www.kcrg.com

Inside The Hawkeyes

Hawkeyes Add Kahlil Tate to '23 Class

An Iowa victory against Wisconsin feels good for Hawkeye fans even if it happens in July instead of November. They can thank Kahlil Tate for the summer fun. The Class of 2023 Chicago Kenwood safety announced his Iowa verbal commitment Tuesday morning. Wisconsin was the other finalist after he officially visited both Big Ten West rivals last month.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman injured by train

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Watch Command has confirmed that at 1:53 am Sunday, a woman was injured by a train in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue SE. Officials have not specified anything about her condition at this time. The train tracks were shut down for a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Cedar Rapids Schools agrees to police in schools, but not middle schools

Cedar Rapids Community Schools will start the new school year with five uniformed police officers at five of its schools under an amended contract with the City of Cedar Rapids. The school board voted last night to drop plans for two additional so-called “floating officers,” who would have responded within the district as needed.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Hawkettes rout C.R. Kennedy behind timely hitting, Rusher’s strong effort

The Ankeny softball team didn’t need a lot of help from its opponent on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Hawkettes got some anyway. Ankeny pounded out nine hits and took advantage of six errors by visiting Cedar Rapids Kennedy to defeat the Cougars, 13-2, in five innings in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
ANKENY, IA
KCRG.com

Gas prices decline in Iowa and nationally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices continue to drop both nationally and locally, according to AAA. In a post on AAA’s website, the organization said the dip in the national average comes despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to recent holiday travel. The national average is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages home in southwest Cedar Rapids Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire damaged a house on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 700 block of High Point Drive SW just before 7:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to cut a hole into the attack. Officials are...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Home to One of the “Most Livable College Towns” in the US

As a University of Northern Iowa alum, it's very easy to tell people that I loved my time in Cedar Falls as a student. I made way more friends in college than I expected I would, I got involved in almost every opportunity I could for my future career and with my church, and I made so many great relationships that I fully believe will last the rest of my lifetime.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Firefighters extinguish garage fire in SW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 6:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire in the 2000 block of Newport Drive Southwest. Crews from stations one, two, three, five, and eight all responded. Upon arrival, they initiated a quick attack to contain...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One person shot in Cedar Rapids Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago. City bus drivers across the state of Iowa put their skills...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man hospitalized in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Waterloo Sunday evening. Police said it happened just at about 7:48 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of West 5th Street. Police said officers found the victim inside the home with a gunshot...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Johnson County concludes application process for Direct Assistance Program

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The economic plan to give Johnson County residents financial relief from the pandemic has ended its application process. The Johnson County Direct Assistance Program gave eligible recipients who were financially impacted by the pandemic a one-time payment of $1,400. The program used over $2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act as well as funding from the City of Coralville($27,000) and the City of Iowa City($1.35 million) to fund additional applicants.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Perfect July Weather Continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Perfect July weather continues tonight and tomorrow. Highs remain seasonable in the 80s with lows near 60. Couple that with dew points in the 50s and 60s make for some ideal summertime weather. We will see things start to warm up for the upcoming weekend with highs jumping to and above 90. It looks like this hot and dry pattern stays with us through next week. Have a good night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

4-Star JP Estrella High on Hawkeye Basketball

An important chapter in JP Estrella's recruitment process will be authored later this month with scheduled official visits to Iowa and Duke. Based on college basketball hierarchy, the Blue Devils would seem like heavy favorites. While the four-star forward from Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy and the Middlesex Magic AAU program...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

East Dubuque teen delivers free resources to those in need with trailer

EAST DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday afternoon The Boundless Trailer was parked at East Dubuque Elementary School for its third-ever outing. The Boundless Trailer is a project by Paige Johnston, 19, who describes it as a “mobile resource center.” It offers clothes, food, and hygiene products for free. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between hurting individuals and basic life necessities,” said Johnston.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids school district to resume activities after cyberattack

Women could soon be able to buy birth control pills without a prescription. Two people are dead, including the suspect, after a workplace shooting in Ohio Monday morning. Health experts track new dominant subvariant of COVID-19 Updated: 1...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

