ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Vietnam Knights M.C. presents U.S. flag to veteran

WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was very hot and humid today! Most of the evening will stay very warm and muggy. Not much rain is expected through midnight, but showers and storms are possible overnight into Sunday morning. If storms hold together, a few could have gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We're going to be...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Move Over Osprey: The Army's New Tiltrotor Chopper Is Ready for Combat

Bell developers have increased the V-280’s reliability and sustainment potential by identifying and fixing or avoiding challenges or problems associated with the Osprey. Years ago, the U.S. Army’s vision for its fleet of Future Vertical Lift helicopters and aircraft was intended to engineer platforms that could operate in a dangerous threat environment in the 2030s and not focus on the near term when it comes to the development of paradigm-changing new aircraft.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Gulf Coast Sharks#Mississippi Cannabis Expo
MilitaryTimes

Stryker power problem uncovered in test of US Army network gear

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army said it identified a power problem associated with new communications and network tools and Stryker combat vehicles during a live-fire exercise in Europe. Soldiers with the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment put Capability Set ‘23 equipment to the test in recent weeks at Grafenwohr...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Bush strike group marked ready for deployment after joint operation training

The final deployment workups for the Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group marked the first time carrier group sailors in such a weeks-long challenge were joined by Marines. That gave sailors a chance to see how joint operations work, and gave the Marines a chance to operate with...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Defense One

Marines Look To A Future Where More Authority, Intel Moves to the Edge

Marine commanders on the battlefield need access to better intelligence and AI tools for more rapid decision making, while higher-ranking commanders further from the tactical edge must accept that their picture may be less timely and complete and will focus more on pre-planning logistics, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger said Thursday.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Women in Military History

In “The Iliad,” Homer wrote that “war will be men’s business.” To this day, the belief that war is solely the domain of men is common in some circles, though both archaeological evidence and written records have demonstrated the involvement of women in roles of military leadership throughout history.  In 2020, anthropologists shared findings of […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy