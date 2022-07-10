ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sandman, Marvel, and Warner Bros. Hit Comic-Con on Saturday, July 23

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks from today will be the biggest news day for San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Saturdays tend to have the best Hall H panels at Comic-Con, and this year will be no exception. SDCC has announced the full panel lineup for Saturday, July 23, and we suspect that Marvel, and Warner...

DC Fans Begin Campaigning for Elliot Page to Replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

As Ezra Miller's personal troubles continue to go public, there seems to be no hope in sight for the 29-year-old actor and star of DC's upcoming The Flash film. The latest rumors surrounding the actor's DCEU career suggest that Warner Bros. is determined to remove him from the franchise after the film hits cinemas in 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
ComicBook

The Boys Is Bringing Back a Main Cast Member in Season 4, But With a New Twist

Even though the Season 3 finale of The Boys left a member of the original cast deceased, it won't be the last fans see of the character. The only difference is the actor who portrayed the character throughout the majority of the first three seasons is coming back with a different take after they were replaced for parts of Season 3. If you're confused, don't worry, we'll sort it all out for you in no time. But you will want to make sure you're fully caught up on Season 3 because there will be spoilers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Best Look at Character's Super Suit Revealed

Ms. Marvel is coming to an end next week, but there's still one more live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series to look forward to from Disney+ this year. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is set to explore the life of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), is premiering in August. We've seen plenty of images of Maslany as the titular hero thanks to the trailer, but new promo artwork shared by @MCU_Facility on Twitter is giving fans a closer look at the character's super suit.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Can’t Stop Talking Smack About Other DC Heroes, Drops F-Bomb Over Suicide Squad

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been waiting quite some time for the world to see the glory of Black Adam, and he does not shy away from boasting about how powerful the morally gray hero is. Ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 new release film Black Adam, Johnson doesn’t hold back in talking smack about other DC heroes, and even drops an f-bomb over David Ayers’ Suicide Squad.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Marvel's New Promo Art Offers Clearest Look at 'She-Hulk' Suit Yet

Back in May, Disney+ released the first official trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios series She-Hulk and while it offered fans a glimpse at the new superhero, there was only a very brief shot of her in her actual combat suit. Luckily, the studio has now dropped some promo art for the show, giving us a much clearer look at the Jennifer Walters’ alter ego.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Hall H Panels At#Sdcc#Hall H Programming#Hbo#The Hall H#House#Dragon#Hall H For Netflix
Variety

Comic-Con Exec Explains Mask Mandate, COVID Tests and Vaccinations: ‘We Are Erring on the Side of Caution’

Click here to read the full article. San Diego Comic-Con kicks off its first in-person, full-sized event in over two years next Thursday with more than 130,000 people expected to attend. The first Comic-Con since the pandemic, with the exception of the mini special edition held last Thanksgiving weekend, will see the over 50-year-old event hit its highest-ever number of attendees wearing masks because, cosplaying or not, they will all be required to don one to get in. “The main thing we discussed with everybody is that we were going to continue a mask mandate,” San Diego Comic-Con International spokesperson David...
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Collider

Taron Egerton Confirms Meeting With Marvel, Hints at Wolverine Casting

Taron Egerton admitted that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a potential role in the world’s most successful film franchise, and hinted in a New York Times interview that the role he’s in talks for is none other than Wolverine. The character was famously played Hugh Jackman over several years, and Egerton acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill, were his casting to come through.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of July 10th

Netflix might be struggling to keep subscribers, but it isn’t having any trouble churning out content. For the week of July 10th, there are 20 original shows, movies, and documentaries coming to Netflix. That includes the new live-action series adaptation of the video game Resident Evil and the latest comedy special from Bill Burr.
TV SERIES

