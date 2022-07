BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a wet and stormy evening, our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar finally shows strong storms beginning to make their way outside of our area. We will still see periods of rain behind the main batch of storms over the next few hours, but the severe threat is now coming to an end. More counties will be cleared from the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, which ends at 10 P.M. Regardless, be careful driving tonight with the wet roads, and if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around don’t drown! We could see some patchy fog developing early tomorrow morning if the breeze dies down enough.

3 DAYS AGO