Morehead City, NC

Marlins, Tobs drop Friday contests

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago
(Morehead City Marlins and Wilson Tobs logos)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins and Wilson Tobs both came up short in Friday’s Coastal Plain League play.

The Marlins (24-9) dropped an 8-3 decision to the Wilmington Sharks (15-17). The Sharks used a five-run eighth inning to break open a 3-3 game. The Marlins had tied the game after scoring twice in the seventh.

Mason Maners batted 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a home run to lead Morehead City. The Marlins finished with eight hits.

The Tobs went through a wild game themselves, dropping a 12-11 contest in extra innings against the Peninsula Pilots in Hampton, Va.

The Pilots (14-18) rallied to tie the game with three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the eighth. The Tobs retook the lead with three runs in the seventh and three more in the 10th before the Pilots pushed across four runs to get the win.

The Marlins were at Peninsula on Saturday while Wilson was at Asheboro. The Coastal Plain League All-Star Game is Sunday.

