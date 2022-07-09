Ciara And Her Fashionable Family Show Off Their Effortless Style To Her New Single, ‘Jump’

Ciara and her family know a thing or two about fashion and the beauty recently took to Instagram to show off her family’s effortless style.

Taking to the platform, the “Jump” songstress shared an IG Reel of herself, her hubby Russell and their three children, Future, Sienna and baby Win as they were all dressed to the nines and showing off their fashion sense. For the fun video, Ci Ci donned a champagne colored slip dress that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with dramatic makeup and a slicked back hairstyle with curled edges. She then passed the camera to her son, Future, who matched his mom’s fly and also rocked a champagne and white colored ensemble. From there, Sienna took center stage and stole the show with her matching dress and fan. Last but not least, Russell and Win took over the video and closed it out looking as dapper as ever.

"The Wilson's making it JUMP in Sicily at the @DolceGabbana show. #JUMP ," the wife and mother captioned the video.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

A family that slays together, stays together! Looking good, Wilsons!

Ciara Takes On The amfAR Gala In Cannes In A Hot Pink Dundas Dress