ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

He Contracted Monkeypox And Is Bravely Sharing What It's Actually Like To Have It

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 3 days ago

The U.S. monkeypox outbreak began on May 18 after a resident returned from Canada and tested positive for the virus.

Since then, positivity rates have continued to grow– reaching a total of seven hundred confirmed cases nationwide, according to the CDC.

And while the viral illness is making headlines across the country, not many people are familiar with what happens after contracting it.

So, one TIkToker named Matt Ford decided to bravely share his experience. He contracted it in Los Angeles– one of the virus' hotspots– and has been educating viewers on the illness' origins, how it spreads, his symptoms, and more.

Matt first explained how monkeypox has been around for a few decades and is actually in the same family as smallpox.

But, following the outbreak in Europe and the U.K., the virus made its way to the United States.

"As of now, it seems to be primarily affecting queer men, but it can easily spread to anyone," he said.

This is because monkeypox spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, respiratory secretions (kissing), and prolonged skin-to-skin contact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYr50_0gaODBsp00
TikTok; pictured above is Matt in his video

Afterward, he began sharing his symptoms and showing a few of his monkeypox spots, which almost resemble bug bite scabs.

"In total, I think I counted more than twenty-five [spots], and there are also some in more sensitive areas which tend to be the most painful," Matt said.

In fact, the TikToker actually had to visit his doctor, who prescribed him painkillers just to be able to fall asleep.

"And in addition to the spots, there are intense flu-like symptoms. I had a sore throat, cough, fever, chills, and was sweating through my sheets at night. Just overall, really miserable," Matt continued.

He believes that it is "one thing" to know about the outbreak from news headlines and CDC updates, but it is another to see how it really affects someone.

His video has already reached over three hundred thousand viewers and gained twenty-two thousand likes. People everywhere have been thankful for Matt's general overview of the illness and his openness about his own experience after contracting it.

"This has been more informative than anything I've heard in the last month. Thanks for that," one user commented.

"Kudos to you for coming out and educating people," agreed another commenter.

And just a few days ago, Matt also updated viewers that he is on the road to recovery.

To remain updated on Matt's condition or learn more about the virus, you can visit his TikTok account linked here. Or, to watch the original TikTok, visit the link here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Sister Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding Because She Got Proposed To At Hers

She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She’s Crushed

This Husband Addressed The Outrageous Comments Often Made About His Disabled Wife

Janitors Are Dishing On Their Best Cleaning Hacks That You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

He Let His Girlfriend Know That He Didn’t Feel Up To Canceling Their Hike So They Could Hang Out And Cuddle All Day, So She Started Crying

She’s Not Going To Take Money Out Of Her Daughter’s College Fund To Help Her Stepdaughter Cover The Costs Of Cancer Treatment

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodsafetynews.com

Non-travel methods investigated as mystery Cyclospora outbreak spreads to Canada

Public Health Canada is working on non-travel-related Cyclospora infections occurring in the country. The agency is investigating non-travel cases with public health and food safety partners. As of June 30, reports included a total of 84 cases of Cyclospora infections in the following provinces: British Columbia (1), Ontario (75), and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Person
Matt Ford
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Fever#Tiktoker
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy