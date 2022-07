Livestock and agriculture exhibits from the north county contribute greatly to the fair.It was like the state fair, only with a significantly smaller footprint. Marion County Fair took place over the weekend and offered attendees a delightful diversion within the confines of the Oregon State Fair facilities. Food, rides, games, vendors, entertainment and animals galore were among the wide variety of attractions within the touted "Made in Marion" affair. The fair's event coordinator said the initial day's attendance numbers were up over the last time — pre-pandemic — a normal fair was held. "It was a very calm day and...

