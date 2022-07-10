ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, KS

Kan. man jailed for alleged battery, attempt to buy sexual relations

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. On July 8,...

Police: Kan. man found with life-threatening injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving a man found with life-threatening injuries. Just after 3a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of NE Gordon in Topeka after a call for service of a report of an injured man lying on the ground. Upon...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas man admits distributing drugs from Mexico in KC area

KANSAS CITY, KAN.– A Kansas man was sentenced to 12-years in prison for his role in an international drug trafficking ring, according to the United State's Attorney. In April, Jovanny Medina, 24, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kan. man accused of assault after crash into mobile home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an altercation after a vehicle crash. Just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to 1819 NE Burgess CT in Topeka on a possible hostage situation, according to Lt. Manual Munoz. While in route to the call, officers were advised...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Update: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Kansas City Westport-area shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A shooting at a Kansas City bar where off-duty police officers were working security has left one person dead and five others wounded, authorities said. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday after a disturbance that started inside the Westport Ale House spilled outside, said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Vandalism: Abortion rights message spray painted on Kan. church

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and members of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas are investigating vandalism at the Church of the Ascension, 9510 W 127th Street in Overland Park. According to a statement from the diocese, "An escalating pattern of theft, vandalism and intimidation targeting members of the...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Volunteers restore vandalized Kansas City church’s pride display

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism of the pride installment and the pride flag flying outside the United Church of Christ, 205 West 65th Street at Wornall, in Kansas City. Officials from the church are working with police. Neighbors, community members and kid immediately came to restore...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Royals trade for minor league players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals traded their competitive balance pick in the upcoming amateur draft to the Atlanta Braves for a trio of minor league players, including former second-round pick Drew Waters. Unlike regular draft picks, competitive balance selections can be traded provided they are not dealt for cash. The one sent to the Braves is No. 35 overall, which means it comes between Sunday’s first round and the second round. The other two players acquired by the Royals are right-hander Andrew Hoffman, who is 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 starts at Class-A Rome this season, and infielder CJ Alexander, who is hitting .258 at Double-A Mississippi.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Brigade win again at Rathert Field

Junction City ( 22-5 ) got home runs from Edward Scott and Landon Meyer enroute to a 6-3 win over the Kansas City Monarchs Monday night at Rathert Field. Junction City led 4-2 after three innings and then tacked another run in both the fifth and eighth innings. Connor Holle got the pitching win.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Royals sweep a doubleheader from the Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had his first career four-hit game along with three RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 for a doubleheader sweep. In the opener, Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in two runs as the Royals beat the Tigers 3-1. Witt had a hit in each of the first three innings in the late game, giving him six hits for the doubleheader. He scored twice and stole three bases on the day. Detroit starter Alex Faedo slogged through a 37-pitch first inning, walking the bases full after Witt tied it with a double.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Greinke throws five scoreless innings in win over the Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals slowed the Cleveland Guardians 5-1. A day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in a 13-1 romp, Greinke and four relievers combined on a five-hitter. Greinke struck out five and walked one in his 222nd career win. In the third inning, Greinke threw his 50,000th career pitch in the majors. Now in his 19th season, the 38-year-old righty became the 17th pitcher to reach that feat since 1988, when pitch count data became available. Justin Verlander is the only other active player to reach the mark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
