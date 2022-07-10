ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘It takes a long time’: Jayson Tatum thinks about Celtics’ Finals loss to Warriors every day

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Tatum also gave his approval to the Celtics' big moves this offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEL4Y_0gaOAdVg00
Jayson Tatum's career-year came to a disappointing end in the Celtics' loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Celtics’ season ended less than a month ago, falling to the Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum certainly didn’t have the best performance in his first Finals. He scored 21.5 points per game on .367/.455/.656 shooting, scoring just 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting in the decisive Game 6.

As Tatum’s had a few weeks to rest and move on to next season, he’s still feeling the sting of losing in the NBA Finals.

“It takes a long time,” Tatum told reporters during the Celtics’ opening Summer League game in Las Vegas on Saturday. “I still think about it every day. So probably until the season starts or until we get back to the championship, I guess.”

Tatum learned a lesson from the loss, though.

“Just know how hard it is to get there and how much harder it is to get over the hump,” Tatum said. “So, I know I’ve got to be better coming into next year. Obviously trying to get back.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens got right to work to fix two of the things that hurt Tatum and his team the most in the Finals. He acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers in a trade that was made official on Saturday and will reportedly sign veteran forward Danilo Gallinari once he clears waivers.

Both players bring outside shooting the Celtics could have used against the Warriors. Brogdon also brings playmaking, averaging 6.3 assists per game over the last three seasons, which Boston sorely needed as it continuously turned the ball over throughout its playoff run.

Tatum knows Brogdon and Gallinari fill two of the Celtics’ biggest needs.

“It’s great, great for our team,” Tatum said. “Obviously sad to see your brothers leave, [Daniel] Theis and Aaron [Nesmith], but we got better. Two veteran guys that are proven and ready to help us get to the next level. So I’m excited to have those guys.”

Tatum shared he’s already been in contact with his newest teammates, simply telling them “‘Happy to have you. If you need anything, reach out. Looking forward to getting in the gym.”

But Tatum’s also been in contact with Stevens this offseason, too.

“[Stevens] just kind of told me some options they were looking at, things they were keeping their eye on for free agency,” Tatum said.

The communication roster-building works both ways between Tatum and Stevens. The Celtics’ star said he’s given his input on potential moves, too.

“I mean yeah, we talked about that a little bit,” Tatum said on talking with Stevens about which players the Celtics should add. “Just some guys that were free agents — kind of what we felt we needed for the team. Just small talk. Nothing crazy.”

“I’m invested in being with the Celtics,” Tatum added. “Myself, [Jaylen Brown], [Marcus] Smart, whoever it is, giving our input on what we think could get us over the hump next year, things like that.”

Tatum reached new heights as a player in the 2021-22 season. In addition to playing in his first NBA Finals, he scored a career-high 26.9 points per game, which helped him make the All-NBA first-team for the first time in his career, too.

As Tatum reflected on his career year, he said he knows what he needs to do to improve and help the Celtics get over the hump next season.

“It was a great season,” Tatum said. “Two teams left. Obviously it was tough. We lost. We didn’t accomplish the goal. And getting there, getting that close, and losing is extremely tough knowing how bad we wanted it. So just kind of dealing with that all summer but trying to turn the next page and get ready for next season.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum Breaks His Silence After Losing 2022 NBA Finals: “I Still Think About It Every Day. Probably Until The Season Starts. Probably Until We Get Back To The Championship, I Guess.”

Jayson Tatum reached his first NBA Finals this season, finally breaking the barrier of the Eastern Conference Finals and leading his Boston Celtics to the biggest series of all, where the Golden State Warriors waited for them. As we all know, the Dubs easily handled the Celtics, coming back from...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors

Jayson Tatum was this close to etching his name in the history books. He had successfully helped the Boston Celtics make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Facing the Golden State Warriors, Tatum could’ve gone down as the guy who took down the Dubs’ dynasty for good. Instead, […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Sting
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Says He Would Have 'Cooked' Michael Jordan In His Prime

Ja Morant says if he were born a few decades earlier ... he would've given Michael Jordan hell on the basketball court -- saying he straight up would've "cooked" His Airness in his prime. Morant made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week ... after...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
Heat Nation

Former Miami Heat sharpshooter says Kevin Durant will show up for Brooklyn Nets if they don’t trade him before season starts

The Miami Heat have yet to put together a trade package that would allow them to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets organization earlier in the offseason, and the Heat are seemingly included on his wish list of trade destinations. It’s unclear if the 12-time All-Star would suit up for Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season if the Nets were to not trade him before then.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#The Warriors#Nba Finals#Summer League#Pacers
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reveals Ayesha’s hilarious stance on bringing home another trophy

Stephen Curry is clearly still on a high from not just winning his fourth championship in eight seasons with the Golden State Warriors, but finally taking home NBA Finals MVP, too. He’s been celebrating those achievements this weekend at the American Century Golf Championship in South Lake Tahoe, catching touchdown passes from Green Bay Packers […] The post Stephen Curry reveals Ayesha’s hilarious stance on bringing home another trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans React Angrily To Isiah Thomas Reportedly Dissing The Team: "There's No Easy Games In The Western Conference... If You're Looking At An Easy Game, Maybe The Lakers."

With the Minnesota Timberwolves adding Rudy Gobert and the Portland Trail Blazers retooling quickly, the Western Conference is again looking as deep as ever. The Clippers will get their superstars back, the Pelicans will get Zion Williamson back, and even the Kings are looking like they might be competitive next season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy