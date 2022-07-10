‘It takes a long time’: Jayson Tatum thinks about Celtics’ Finals loss to Warriors every day

Tatum also gave his approval to the Celtics' big moves this offseason.

Jayson Tatum's career-year came to a disappointing end in the Celtics' loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Celtics’ season ended less than a month ago, falling to the Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum certainly didn’t have the best performance in his first Finals. He scored 21.5 points per game on .367/.455/.656 shooting, scoring just 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting in the decisive Game 6.

As Tatum’s had a few weeks to rest and move on to next season, he’s still feeling the sting of losing in the NBA Finals.

“It takes a long time,” Tatum told reporters during the Celtics’ opening Summer League game in Las Vegas on Saturday. “I still think about it every day. So probably until the season starts or until we get back to the championship, I guess.”

Tatum learned a lesson from the loss, though.

“Just know how hard it is to get there and how much harder it is to get over the hump,” Tatum said. “So, I know I’ve got to be better coming into next year. Obviously trying to get back.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens got right to work to fix two of the things that hurt Tatum and his team the most in the Finals. He acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers in a trade that was made official on Saturday and will reportedly sign veteran forward Danilo Gallinari once he clears waivers.

Both players bring outside shooting the Celtics could have used against the Warriors. Brogdon also brings playmaking, averaging 6.3 assists per game over the last three seasons, which Boston sorely needed as it continuously turned the ball over throughout its playoff run.

Tatum knows Brogdon and Gallinari fill two of the Celtics’ biggest needs.

“It’s great, great for our team,” Tatum said. “Obviously sad to see your brothers leave, [Daniel] Theis and Aaron [Nesmith], but we got better. Two veteran guys that are proven and ready to help us get to the next level. So I’m excited to have those guys.”

Tatum shared he’s already been in contact with his newest teammates, simply telling them “‘Happy to have you. If you need anything, reach out. Looking forward to getting in the gym.”

But Tatum’s also been in contact with Stevens this offseason, too.

“[Stevens] just kind of told me some options they were looking at, things they were keeping their eye on for free agency,” Tatum said.

The communication roster-building works both ways between Tatum and Stevens. The Celtics’ star said he’s given his input on potential moves, too.

“I mean yeah, we talked about that a little bit,” Tatum said on talking with Stevens about which players the Celtics should add. “Just some guys that were free agents — kind of what we felt we needed for the team. Just small talk. Nothing crazy.”

“I’m invested in being with the Celtics,” Tatum added. “Myself, [Jaylen Brown], [Marcus] Smart, whoever it is, giving our input on what we think could get us over the hump next year, things like that.”

Tatum reached new heights as a player in the 2021-22 season. In addition to playing in his first NBA Finals, he scored a career-high 26.9 points per game, which helped him make the All-NBA first-team for the first time in his career, too.

As Tatum reflected on his career year, he said he knows what he needs to do to improve and help the Celtics get over the hump next season.

“It was a great season,” Tatum said. “Two teams left. Obviously it was tough. We lost. We didn’t accomplish the goal. And getting there, getting that close, and losing is extremely tough knowing how bad we wanted it. So just kind of dealing with that all summer but trying to turn the next page and get ready for next season.”