One injured in recent duplex fire in Elkhart

The Elkhart Fire Department is investigating a Monday night fire in a single story home. Officials say heavy fire and smoke was seen coming from the back of the house on Pearl Street. Crews were able to cut ventilation holes in the roof to release the smoke and heat. No...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway in Elkhart after a car crashed into a house. It happened in the 1200 block of Fulton Street, just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. An initial investigation reveals the driver of the Cadillac, identified as an adult male, lost control, hit a stop sign and fire hydrant before hitting a house.
TOPEKA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two Shipshewana 18-year-olds were involved in a crash Monday afternoon, with one of them dying at the scene. Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department were called to 9455 W 700 S, in Topeka, just before 2:30 p.m., the department says. Investigators...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A man has died following a crash along C.R. 26 Tuesday afternoon, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies were called to the area of C.R. 26 and C.R. 7 at 2:07 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old volunteer fireman has been killed in a motorcycle crash in LaGrange County. Police say it happened on Monday afternoon near the town of Topeka. According to authorities, Joshua Schwartz and Seth Miller, both 18, from Shipshewana, were riding motorcycles westbound on 700 South...
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead following a single vehicle crash near Walkerton on Tuesday. Marshall County Dispatch told 16 News Now that they got a call around 8:30 p.m. about an accident on 5th Road near Union Road, not far from Koontz Lake. Marshall County Coroner John...
A Claypool resident was killed in a crash in Kosciusko County. The collision happened early Saturday morning, July 9, on County Road 750-West, near State Road 14. Reports indicate that a 2004 Cadillac S-R-X was traveling northbound , then went off the road, and rolled several times. Two passengers were...
Goshen Community Schools donates school bus to Goshen Fire Dept. for training. The collaborative project between the city and the school corporation hopes to prepare firefighters in the event of a school bus emergency. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Shawn Stiffler has officially been named the 22nd head coach of the...
Elkhart County Police say one person is dead after a crash on County Rd. 26 and County Rd. 7. The crash occurred on Tuesday at around 2:07 p.m. Elkhart police say a westbound vehicle on CR 26 crossed the center line, hitting an eastbound vehicle head on. The driver of...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. -- One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on CR 750 West early Saturday morning, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office. Emergency personnel arrived to CR 750 W, just north of SR 14, at 6:22 a.m. and located a vehicle on its side in a farm field.
Mishawaka, Ind. — Police and family members need your help locating an 83-year-old woman with dementia. Jeanne Brooks was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. walking out of CedarHurst assisted living. Police say people have been out looking for her all day. And night as well. Officers have...
LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police responded to a fatal car-motorcycle crash south of LaPaz on Tuesday. It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Michigan Road and 3A Road intersection. Indiana State Police tell 16 News Now there is a fatality but couldn’t provide further details about the...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A driver was arrested after leading Mishawaka Police on a pursuit after failing to stop for an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop, according to court records. On Monday, a Mishawaka Police officer spotted a Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a paper license plate in the area...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- A father and son were injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon on Morton Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5:15 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on Morton Street near Glenwood Road. Reports say the 38-year-old driver of the motorcycle lost...
Two people were hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cass County. Officials say that the driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Daniel Simpson, was driving with his son, 8-year-old Aidan Simpson, when he lost control on a curve of Morton Street. The two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening...
SEWARD TOWNSHIP - A Claypool woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover into a field early Saturday morning. An unidentified second person was flown in critical condition to Lutheran Fort Wayne Hospital, according to Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis on Sunday. The deceased was...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says two shootings at two separate locations, just hours apart, are likely related. Deputies were called to the 51000 block of Downey Street at 11:17 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. Steven Nobles, 34, reported someone came to his home...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. – A Sturgis man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase on Monday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office announced. Prior to the chase, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Burr Oak Road, near Clinton Street, for multiple vehicle violations. Instead,...
ELKHART, Ind. – A woman was arrested after she was found driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 12:03 a.m. on Friday, an officer on patrol was driving south in the 800 block of Benham Avenue when he saw a silver Chevy Equinox drive north through the intersection with Dr. King Drive with no headlights or taillights on.
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - AEP conducted some electrical work on Tuesday afternoon in St. Joseph, which led to power outages for multiple buildings in the city. At 3:15 p.m., AEP cut the power to the Berrien County Courthouse at 811 Port Street and the Berrien County Equalization Building at 100 Church Street.
Comments / 0