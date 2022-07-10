ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Derek Chisora calls out Deontay Wilder after decision victory over Kubrat Pulev

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YgzT_0gaO8jpz00
Sport

Derek Chisora set his sights on an ambitious potential bout with Deontay Wilder next after he halted his run of three consecutive defeats with a split decision win over Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena in London.

Victory helped silence the doubters of the 38-year-old with the judges scoring the heavyweight contest 112-116, 116-112 and 116-114 to give revenge to ‘Del Boy’ after he lost to the Bulgarian back in 2016.

The 45th bout of Chisora’s professional career had been tipped to be his last up against an opponent who had only ever tasted defeat to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua but it was the British boxer who landed the better and heavier punches with a brilliant 12th round enough to clinch it.

I will fight anybody. It just depends what money we are getting paid – that is it. It is about money, it is not about anything else

Retirement plans are therefore on hold for the former Finchley amateur and he used his first triumph in two-and-a-half years to call out ex-world heavyweight champion Wilder, who lost his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury in October.

“Deontay Wilder next? Yeah, why not,” Chisora insisted.

“I don’t know (how it would go), we’ll see. I can’t picture it yet until he is sitting next to him.

“I will fight anybody. It just depends what money we are getting paid – that is it. It is about money, it is not about anything else.

“I don’t want an easy fight.”

While Chisora was able to get the better of Pulev (29-3) and delight his big following in the capital, he was wobbled in the eighth and the prospect of going into the ring with Wilder could spell danger for the popular veteran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xpg8k_0gaO8jpz00
Chisora won with a brilliant 12th round (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

It was a different story in this battle for the vacant WBA international heavyweight title where the Londoner started strongly and targeted the body of the 41-year-old in the opening rounds.

Referee Marcus McDonnell had to move fast to avoid Chisora’s right in the second round but Pulev had no such luck minutes later.

A brilliant sixth round saw Chisora catch his more experienced rival with successive left jabs to the face before a hefty right punch connected with the body.

The bell saved Pulev in the seventh round with Chisora’s right hook resulting in blood pouring from the left eye of his opponent and while the tables turned in the next round, a strong finish by the local hero saw thrilling ninth and 12th rounds eventually clinch him a first win since 2019.

Matchroom and DAZN promoter Eddie Hearn added: “He just wants the biggest opportunities out there and we should look at the right fights for him but it was a really big win.

“Derek is capable of doing whatever he wants. Look, he wants Deontay Wilder. I still like Dillian Whyte three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bK6w8_0gaO8jpz00
Chisora is congratulated by promoter Eddie Hearn (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

“He wants the biggest fights for the most amount of money but he has just beaten a top-15, arguably a top-10 heavyweight in the world, so that should put pay to anyone who says he hasn’t got it any more because he has just beat Kubrat Pulev.”

Chisora (33-12) unleashed a number of venomous punches in the ninth round and went for the kill in the dying seconds but Pulev held strong before a split decision saw the O2 Arena break out into song for the Harare-born boxer.

Don Charles was back in the British fighter’s corner to help him inflict a third ever loss to the Bulgarian and join an illustrious list that includes former world heavyweight champions Klitschko and compatriot Joshua.

“I said to Eddie it has been two years now since I won. David Price here, so yeah I have lost a lot in a row,” Chisora added.

“The fans were great. I do it for them, the whole war, the whole fight, everything is for them. It was great for me.

“I have to give a shout-out to AJ because AJ must have some serious power boy. I give him a shout out because I hit that guy and he did not move.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Kubrat Pulev
Person
Don Charles
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Won#Boxing#Combat#The O2 Arena#Bulgarian#British
newschain

‘Torment’ for families as access to medicinal cannabis product in doubt

Families of children with epilepsy say they face months of torment after learning access to a “life-saving” medicinal cannabis product is in doubt for next year. The unlicensed medicine Celixir20 has been privately prescribed to a small number of children in the UK, but the past two weeks had seen confusion and anger from families who feared imports had been stopped completely.
HEALTH
newschain

Xander Schauffele survives ‘stressful day’ to land Scottish Open title

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele survived a rollercoaster final round to secure his third win in succession in the £6.7million Genesis Scottish Open. Schauffele, who came into the week on the back of victories in the Travelers Championship and JP McManus Pro-Am, took a two-shot lead into the final round and birdied the first two holes to immediately double his advantage.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday. Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.
GOLF
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

I disagree with it – Tiger Woods firmly opposed to LIV Golf breakaway

Tiger Woods has reiterated his opposition to the Saudi-backed breakaway fronted by Greg Norman and questioned if its younger recruits will ever be able to compete in majors. Speaking in a press conference ahead of the 150th Open Championship, Woods said he supported the R&A’s decision not to invite Norman, a two-time winner, to the Champions’ Dinner at St Andrews due to his role as CEO of LIV Golf.
GOLF
newschain

Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to claim another title

Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after he beat Nick Kyrgios to bring the 2022 Championships to an end in familiar fashion. It was the fourth consecutive tournament where the Serbian has got his hands on the All England Club crown and this latest victory brought him within one of Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 grand slams.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy