Albuquerque drivers catch a brief break on gas prices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Concerns are growing about possible rolling blackouts in the Southwest with energy use on the rise. Parts of Southeast New Mexico are under heat advisories, with temperatures topping triple digits on Monday. Nearly 50 million residents in Texas and around 5 million Arizonans are under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings too. As energy use in New Mexico and its surrounding states go up, some worry about whether rolling blackouts are possible.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO